Emmys: 'The Masked Singer', 'The Traitors' among juried award winners

Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): The Television Academy has announced the winners of the 78th Emmy Awards in juried categories, with Fox’s “The Masked Singer”, Peacock’s “The Traitors”, Disney+’s “Eyes of Wakanda” and “Star Wars: Visions” among the programmes receiving honours, according to Deadline.

The winners were selected in juried categories covering Animation, Costume Design and Innovation in Emerging Media Programming. Unlike competitive Emmy categories, juried awards have no nominees, with panels of professionals evaluating entries through a one-step screening, voting and deliberation process.

“The Masked Singer” and “The Traitors” won Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming, while “Eyes of Wakanda”, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”, “The Mighty Nein” and “Star Wars: Visions” received awards for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, Deadline reported.

The Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming award went to “Crafting Crimes” for Meta Quest. No Emmy was awarded in the Outstanding Motion Design category.

The juried awards will be presented during the first two nights of the 78th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on September 5 and 6. An edited presentation of the ceremonies will air on FXX on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and stream on Hulu the following day.

The winners in Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming include “The Masked Singer — Premiere Part 1”, with Grainne O’Sullivan as costume supervisor, Luke D’Alessandro and Steven Lee as costume designers, and Arleen Flores and Alice Garland as assistant costume designers. Maro Isakulyan served as head of the workroom.

“The Traitors — The Black Banquet” also won in the category, with Sam Spector as wardrobe designer and Rikki Finlay as stylist.

“Crafting Crimes” won Outstanding Innovation in Emerging Media Programming for Meta Quest, with TARGO, Meta Quest, Victor Agulhon as producer and Chloe Rochereuil as director credited for the project.

The Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation winners include Uzoma Dunkwu for character design on Disney+’s “Eyes of Wakanda — Into the Lion’s Den”; David Krentz for storyboard by on “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal — Kingdom of Sorrow”; Scott Wills for art direction on “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal — Vengeance of Death”; Howard Chen for background design on Prime Video’s “The Mighty Nein — Mote of Possibility”; and Takashi Okazaki for character design on Disney+’s “Star Wars: Visions — The Duel: Payback”, as per the outlet.

The juried categories are evaluated by panels made up of professionals from the relevant peer groups, including Animation, Costume Design, Emerging Media Programming, and Motion and Title Design. Panels can choose to award one, multiple or no Emmys after reviewing each entry and discussing its merits.

The 78th Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will be broadcast live on NBC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on September 14. The ceremony will also stream live and on demand on Peacock, according to Deadline. (ANI)

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