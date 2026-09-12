Actress Amy Ryan to star opposite Emilia Jones in 'The Retrievals' 

Washington DC [US], September 12 (ANI): Actress Amy Ryan is set to star opposite Emilia Jones in ‘The Retrievals’, reported Deadline.

Inspired by the Peabody-winning NYT podcast by Susan Burton, ‘The Retrievals’ follows an unlikely community of IVF patients who come together to crusade against Yale University after they are operated on without anaesthesia because a nurse stole their fentanyl.

According to the outlet, Ryan will play Carla Russo, a veteran nurse at Yale Fertility Centre who pleads guilty to diverting vast amounts of fentanyl and diluting it with saline, forcing many patients to endure egg retrieval surgery without anaesthesia.

Jones plays Gabby Clemente, one of Carla’s victims who leads a groundbreaking legal battle against Yale University.

The story is written and directed by Metzler. She executive produces via her Quiet Coyote banner alongside her Maid and Sirens collaborators Colin McKenna and LuckyChap.

Serving as exec producers for LuckyChap are Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie. Additional executive producers include Caitlin Roper and podcast writer Burton.

Also reuniting with Metzler is Lila Neugebauer, who directed one episode each of Maid and Sirens. She will direct the pilot episode of The Retrievals and executive produce, reported Deadline.

This marks the first series regular role for Ryan, an Oscar nominee for Gone Baby Gone. In TV, she is known for her major recurring roles on ‘The Wire’, ‘The Office’, ‘Only Murders In the Building’ and, most recently, Apple TV’s ‘Sugar’.

She will next be seen in Tom McCarthy’s ‘A Statement’, which will premiere at the New York Film Festival. (ANI)

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