Chris Rock reveals daughter Zahra will appear in ‘Grown Ups 3’

Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Actor and comedian Chris Rock has revealed that his younger daughter, Zahra, 22, will appear in the upcoming third instalment of the ‘Grown Ups’ franchise, saying his two daughters grew up on the sets of the films, People reported.

While looking back at some of the most iconic lines from his career with Variety, the ‘Misty Green’ director, 61, spoke about his daughters Zahra and Lola, 24, and their connection to the Adam Sandler-produced films.

“It’s weird, my kids kind of grew up on those sets, and now my daughter Zahra’s actually going to be in the new one,” Rock said. “Yeah, it’s great times.”

Rock shares his two daughters with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. Reflecting on fatherhood, the comedian had previously said he was not a “cool dad”, but credited his daughters with helping him become a better comedian and artist.

“I think I’m a better artist. Everything I’ve done since I’ve had kids is better than the stuff I did before I had kids,” he said.

Rock and Compton-Rock recently reunited to celebrate Zahra’s college graduation. In May, Compton-Rock shared photos from her daughter’s commencement ceremony at the University of Southern California.

Zahra graduated magna cum laude, earning a degree through USC’s School of Dramatic Arts and the Dana and David Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. The photos showed her parents smiling in the audience as she walked across the stage, alongside images of Zahra with friends and family during the celebrations, as per the outlet.

“Congratulations, Zahra! Your mom and dad, and your entire family, are so proud of your extraordinary academic achievements,” Compton-Rock wrote in the caption. “Your lifelong love of literature led you to pursue an English degree (Narrative Studies) at the University of Southern California, where you graduated with high honours! Celebrating your accomplishments over these last few days is a memory I will cherish forever.”

Compton-Rock added that she was “so grateful” that “the village who has always surrounded and supported you came together to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

“Zahra, as your mommy, I know how hard you worked and how deeply dedicated you were to your studies,” she continued. “I don’t know if I told you enough, but reading some of your papers left me astonished by your ability to synthesize complex literature with such insight and depth,” according to People.

The public relations professional and advocate described Zahra as a “brilliant, thoughtful, compassionate young woman.”

“The world is so much brighter because of the gifts you carry, and I cannot wait to see all that you will do next,” Compton-Rock added. “We love you endlessly and are cheering you on every step of the way,” according to People.

Zahra’s appearance in the upcoming ‘Grown Ups’ film will mark another connection between Rock’s family and the franchise, where his daughters spent part of their childhood on the sets. (ANI)

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