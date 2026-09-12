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Home > Hollywood > Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival

Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/cintaa-row-poonam-dhillon-padmini-kolhapure-speak-on-frozen-accounts-cawt-mou-and-legal-battle16020260912013426"> <p class="title">CINTAA row: Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure speak on frozen accounts, CAWT MOU, and legal battle </p> <a>

CINTAA row: Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure speak on frozen accounts, CAWT MOU, and legal battle 

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Last updated: September 12, 2026 09:07:13 IST

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Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival

Venice [Italy], September 12 (ANI): Actor Russell Crowe was in tears at the Venice International Film Festival after the screening of his directorial documentary ‘What Love Builds’, which sheds light on his lesser-known music career. 

According to Variety, as Crowe entered the theatre for the screening of his film, the fans started cheering for their favourite actor, with one shouting out “We love you Russell Crowe!” as the premiere of the film began. 

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The crowd clapped and cheered as the documentary interwove live performance with an interview of Crowe recounting both his film and music careers. The screening concluded with a short but rowdy two-minute ovation, brought to a premature end when Crowe, who was wiping tears from his eyes, decided to exit.

According to Variety, ‘What Love Builds’ combines concert footage, archive photos and interviews from the past 15 years. Beyond starring in films like ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Master and Commander,’ the New Zealand-born actor has a long-held passion for music and has performed in bands including 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, the Ordinary Fear of God and, most recently, Indoor Garden Party.

“Revealing and deeply personal, it shows how music and acting are intrinsic and interconnected through storytelling and performance,” the film’s synopsis says, adding that it’s “a rare, deep dive into the inspirations behind this legendary and enigmatic artist.”

The 62-year-old Crowe gained international recognition in the late ’90s for his roles in ‘L.A. Confidential’ and ‘The Insider’ and won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic ‘Gladiator.’ 

The actor made his directorial debut in 2014 with ‘The Water Diviner’ and also helmed 2022’s ‘Poker Face’ starring Liam Hemsworth and RZA.

Crowe’s more recent roles include last year’s critically acclaimed ‘Nuremberg,’ in which he portrayed Nazi leader Hermann Göring, and the historical drama ‘The Weight’ alongside Ethan Hawke, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 9:07 AM IST
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Tags: documentaryentertainmentrussell-croweVenice Film Festivalwhat-love-builds

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Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival

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Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival
Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival
Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival
Russell Crowe gets emotional at screening of his documentary 'What Love Builds' at Venice Film Festival

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