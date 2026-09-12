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Home > Hollywood > Lady Gaga becomes a mother, welcomes first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga becomes a mother, welcomes first child with Michael Polansky

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/cole-escolas-hit-broadway-play-oh-mary-filmed-version-set-for-2027-release20260911234744"> <p class="title">Cole Escola's hit Broadway play 'Oh, Mary!' filmed version set for 2027 release</p> <a>

Cole Escola's hit Broadway play 'Oh, Mary!' filmed version set for 2027 release

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Last updated: September 12, 2026 08:16:12 IST

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Lady Gaga becomes a mother, welcomes first child with Michael Polansky

Los Angeles [US], September 12 (ANI): Global pop star Lady Gaga and her fiance, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have welcomed their first child together, according to Page Six.

The couple has not publicly disclosed the newborn’s name, sex or exact date of birth. 

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However, as per Page Six, Gaga and Polansky were recently spotted with their new family in Northern California, marking the first reported public sighting of the family of three.

The arrival comes after months of a relatively private period for the Grammy-winning singer. Gaga, 40, and Polansky, 42, have kept a low profile in recent months.

Page Six reported that representatives for the couple did not respond to a request for comment.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was last publicly seen in August, when she stopped to take a selfie with a fan in Northern California. Before that, she was spotted at The Grove in Los Angeles in May.

The singer recently completed her Mayhem Ball tour in April. The tour ran for nearly nine months and included 86 shows across the world.

Motherhood has also been a subject Gaga has spoken about publicly.

In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, she discussed her desire to start a family and described motherhood as her ultimate goal.

Later that year, during an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show, she said raising a child would be her next “starring role.”

Gaga and Polansky first sparked a romantic connection in 2019 and became engaged in March 2024. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 8:16 AM IST
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Tags: celebrity babygrammy-winnerlady gagamichael-polanskynewbornnorthern-californiapop-star

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Lady Gaga becomes a mother, welcomes first child with Michael Polansky
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