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Home > Hollywood > Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/benicio-del-toro-to-play-lead-role-opposite-ben-stiller-in-comedy-series-protective-custody20260722235710"> <p class="title">Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'</p> <a>

Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 01:16:10 IST

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Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

Washington DC [US], July 22 (ANI): Matt Damon physically transformed to play Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, but despite this, he also had some help from stunt performers in some key scenes, reported Deadline.

In a new interview, Damon revealed that one of his stunt doubles was a female standing in as the Greek hero as the character faces the giant Laestrygonians.

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“When we did the force perspective stuff with the Laestrygonians, there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet, and then they got stunt men who were under five feet,” Damon said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast as quoted by Deadline.

“My double was a woman, a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I’ve ever seen. When she came into the catering tent, it was the first time I met her. I went up and hugged her and thanked her for all the work she put in,” added Damon as quoted by Deadline.

Based on Homer’s epic poem, ‘The Odyssey’ follows the story of Odysseus and his long journey home after the Trojan War. The movie is made on the IMAX camera and is currently screening in IMAX theatres.

The film stars Matt Damon in the lead role, alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and an ensemble cast.

According to Deadline, the ‘Odyssey’ has had an epic box office run so far with a 264.1M USD global opening weekend. This number is a record for Nolan, whose Dark Knight Rises premiered in 2012 to 249M USD worldwide.

The film already scored the best Monday this year in the US with a reported 18.67M USD.

It has already become Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ with USD 249 million and ‘The Dark Knight’ with USD 198 million. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 1:16 AM IST
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Tags: anne hathawaychristopher nolanentertainmentMatt Damonodysseusstunt-performersthe odyssey

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Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

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Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

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Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female
Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female
Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female
Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

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