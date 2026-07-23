'Days of Thunder' sequel in works; Tom Cruise expected to play lead role

Washington DC [US], July 22 (ANI): Paramount’s ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel is in the works with Jonathan Levine in negotiations to direct returning star Tom Cruise, reported Variety.

Cruise will also produce the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original 1990 racing drama. Will Staples wrote the script for the sequel.

‘Days of Thunder’ was directed by the late Tony Scott and followed Cruise as Cole Trickle, a scrappy race car driver who gets recruited to a new NASCAR team by a retired racing legend, played by Robert Duvall.

Cruise met Nicole Kidman, to whom he was married for 11 years, on the set, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, in November 2024, news broke that Cruise was in talks to reprise his role in a sequel. This isn’t the first time Cruise has reprised one of his classic roles for Paramount: the star and studio partnered on the long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel in 2022.

The film was a massive success for Paramount, grossing just shy of 1.5 billion USD at the global box office. It also earned six Oscar nominations, including best picture, and winning for best sound.

Meawhile, Paramount is due to release its latest film, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ on Christmas Day. David Corenswet stars as John Tuggle, the ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ of the 1983 draft, the last player chosen in the last round, by the New York Giants, and his enduring impact on his team and teammates.

In addition to his varied film work helming comedies like “Long Shot” and “The Night Before,” Levine recently directed episodes of “Nine Perfect Strangers” starring Kidman.

Next up for Cruise is Alejandro G. Inarritu’s dark comedy ‘Digger,’ which Warner Bros. will release on October 2. (ANI)

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