LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/zack-snyders-the-last-photograph-to-world-premiere-at-toronto-film-festival20260901194559"> <p class="title">Zack Snyder's 'The Last Photograph' to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival</p> <a>

Zack Snyder's 'The Last Photograph' to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Written By:
Last updated: September 1, 2026 20:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Alex Cooper’s dating reality show ‘Love Overboard’ has been canceled by Hulu after one season, Variety reported.

The show, executive produced by Cooper, premiered on March 26 and marked the ‘Call Her Daddy’ host’s first venture into unscripted television.

You Might Be Interested In

Hosted by ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Traitors’ alum Gabby Windey, ‘Love Overboard’ followed 22 contestants aboard a luxury yacht as they searched for love while competing in challenges to gain access to various amenities on the boat, according to Variety.

Cooper’s Unwell Productions has several other television projects in the works despite the cancellation of Love Overboard’.

Her dating game show with Harry Jowsey, ‘Let’s Marry Harry’, debuted on Netflix earlier this month. Cooper also launched ‘Unwell Winter Games’ on YouTube earlier this year and is set to debut ‘Summer Games’ in early September.

Meanwhile, Cooper is developing a scripted series titled ‘You Deserve to Know’ at Hulu, starring ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actors Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

Earlier this year, Cooper also served as executive producer and interviewed singer Miley Cyrus for Disney+’s ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 8:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alex-coopercall-her-daddydating-showhulu-cancellationlove-overboardreality TVThe Traitorsthe-bachelorettetv-challenges

RELATED News

Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival

Docuseries on Matthew Perry titled 'The One About Matthew Perry' to stream from October 27

Zack Snyder's 'The Last Photograph' to World Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

Britney Spears biopic still in works, screenwriter Liz Meriwether says "it's the right time for this movie"

LATEST NEWS

Cook hands Apple to Ternus: bigger and richer, but catching up in AI race

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Mudryk joins Tottenham on loan from Chelsea

UPDATE 3-Bessent urges BOJ chief to combat weak yen with 'decisive' monetary steps

Anthropic resumes external cyber tests after Claude AI hacks

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

'Milamessi': Argentine restaurant cooks up tribute to retiring soccer great

NO US CASUALTIES FROM IRANIAN ATTACK ON FACILITIES IN JORDAN SO FAR, TWO U.S. OFFICIALS TELL REUTERS

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Dell again lifts forecasts as AI demand powers record results

Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season
Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season
Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season
Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

QUICK LINKS