Alex Cooper's show 'Love Overboard' cancelled after one season

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Alex Cooper’s dating reality show ‘Love Overboard’ has been canceled by Hulu after one season, Variety reported.

The show, executive produced by Cooper, premiered on March 26 and marked the ‘Call Her Daddy’ host’s first venture into unscripted television.

Hosted by ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Traitors’ alum Gabby Windey, ‘Love Overboard’ followed 22 contestants aboard a luxury yacht as they searched for love while competing in challenges to gain access to various amenities on the boat, according to Variety.

Cooper’s Unwell Productions has several other television projects in the works despite the cancellation of Love Overboard’.

Her dating game show with Harry Jowsey, ‘Let’s Marry Harry’, debuted on Netflix earlier this month. Cooper also launched ‘Unwell Winter Games’ on YouTube earlier this year and is set to debut ‘Summer Games’ in early September.

Meanwhile, Cooper is developing a scripted series titled ‘You Deserve to Know’ at Hulu, starring ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actors Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

Earlier this year, Cooper also served as executive producer and interviewed singer Miley Cyrus for Disney+’s ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special, as per the outlet. (ANI)

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