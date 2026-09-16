Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski part ways 

Los Angeles [US], September 16 (ANI): Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have parted ways after nine years of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the actors confirmed their split, saying, they have been separated “for a while” and that the decision has ultimately been the right one for their family.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski said in their statement.

Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, first crossed paths in 2015 while working together in the off-Broadway production The Way We Get By. Later that year, they reunited on the sets of The Last Word, where they portrayed love interests. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life relationship, with PEOPLE confirming in March 2016 that the two were dating.

They got engaged later that year and quietly eloped in March 2017.

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Sadoski said at the time. “It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

Amanda and Thomas are parents to two children and have largely kept their family life away from the public eye. (ANI)

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