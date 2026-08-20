Andrew Garfield reveals secret band The Shangles, says they do Bugsy Malone covers

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield has revealed that he is part of a band called The Shangles, which performs covers of songs from the 1976 musical Bugsy Malone.

Garfield, who showcased his singing abilities in the 2021 film Tick, Tick…BOOM!, exclusively told E! News that music remains part of his life through the unexpected project.

“I do have a band, we do Bugsy Malone covers,” Garfield told E! News, adding, “Look out for The Shangles. Look out for a group of middle-aged guys doing Bugsy Malone covers.”

The Amazing Spider-Man actor said the group has plans for the future but stopped short of revealing details.

“We have some plans. We have some big plans,” he said, adding, “But I can’t really say it until it’s official- I don’t want to jinx it.”

Garfield also made clear that commercial success is not the motivation behind the band.

“It’s more of a passion project,” he said, explaining that he and The Shangles are not pursuing “any kind of commercial kind of success.”

The actor is also turning his attention to his upcoming film The Magic Faraway Tree, which hits theatres on August 21 and co-stars Claire Foy and Nicola Coughlan.

“A big part of the draw of doing the film is that it was an opportunity to play and be silly and not take things seriously,” Garfield said, adding, “It’s like fantasy fulfillment.”

He added that the film’s themes of nature and escaping the pull of technology resonated strongly with him.

“We’ve all been so captured and taken over by these amazing technological developments in our culture and our society right now,” Garfield explained, adding, “but they do suck a lot of our time away from us.”

Reflecting on the film’s impact on him, Garfield said the script made him realise he needed to reconnect with nature.

“I need this essence in my life. I need more excuses to go into woods and to look at the tree bark and the ants crawling up the tree,” he said, adding, “and to get lost in the magnificence of nature and the magic of it.” (ANI)

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