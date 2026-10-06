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Home > Hollywood > Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216general-hospital8217-star-robert-kelker-kelly-dies-at-6220261006094803"> <p class="title">‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62</p> <a>

‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

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Last updated: October 6, 2026 10:55:13 IST

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Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

Los Angeles [US], October 6 (ANI): There’s great news for the fans of Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King  as the show has been renewed for a fifth season.

The update comes ahead of the show’s fourth season premiere on October 16, as per Deadline. 

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Production has officially kicked off in New York, with the city replacing Atlanta as the latest filming location. The shift comes as the storyline delves deeper into Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s (Sylvester Stallone) mafia roots.

Scarlet Rose Stallone will return as Spencer for Season 5 with a promotion to series regular. There will also be 5 new series regulars joining the fold: Erik Palladino (I Play Rocky), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Anthony Skordi (The Last Frontier), and Nickola Shreli (Power Book IV: Force). New character descriptions are under wraps.

“We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series, and to be shooting the next season of Tulsa King in New York, where Dwight Manfredi’s story will continue to evolve. We’re proud of the work we’ve done in Georgia, and it remains an important venue for us,” shared Drew Brown, EVP, Physical Production, Paramount Television Studios.

“We’re excited to welcome the cast and crew of Tulsa King to New York State for its fifth season. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has built an unmatched home for film and television—world-class talent, iconic locations, and a Film Tax Credit Program that delivers real jobs and investment for New Yorkers. Tulsa King represents the latest in a growing list of projects proudly filmed in New York,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 
Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 
Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 
Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

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