Snoop Dogg takes playful swipe at Madonna at 2026 MTV VMAs, says ‘she ain’t a virgin no more’ 

Los Angeles [US], September 28 (ANI): Rapper Snoop Dogg knows how to grab fans’ attention, and he did exactly that while hosting the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper kicked off the evening with a playful dig at Madonna, who opened the show with a performance and went on to win multiple awards.

The 2026 VMAs marked the first time the ceremony was held in Los Angeles since 2017. Snoop, who hosted the show in his hometown, made sure to keep the audience entertained with jokes, music and references to his own career.

Taking a playful swipe at Madonna during his opening monologue, Snoop praised the singer before making a joke about her famous song and image.

“Madonna just killed it. Now, that is an icon. One thing I wanna say is, she ain’t a virgin no more,” Snoop said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper also spoke about how he initially turned down the opportunity to host the awards ceremony before learning that it would take place in Los Angeles.

“Now, when they first asked me to host this award show, I said, ‘Is it gonna be in LA? No? Well, I’m busy.’ Then, they called me back and said, ‘Hold on, Mr. Dogg. It’s in L.A now.’ So, having this show hosted by me in my city means two things. One, tonight is gonna be the biggest party the VMAs has ever seen. And two, it wouldn’t be a Snoop Dogg party if I didn’t provide some of that special, sticky, icky, icky … that’s for every winner here tonight. Just the winners, though.”

According to the publication, Snoop also named several artists he was looking forward to seeing at the ceremony, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey, Lisa, Bruno Mars and Raye.

“I’m grateful to be in the company of some of my favorite people,” Snoop continued. “Madonna, Taylor Swift, Shaboozey, Lisa, Bruno Mars and my girl, Raye, just to name a few. Now, we got a lot of people in here tonight that’s ready to party. Before we get this show started, I want to make sure that you are ready to have some fun, OK?”

Later in the evening, the rapper introduced British singer Raye, who was nominated for Song of the Year for her track “Where Is My Husband!” and Best Visual Effects for “Click Clack Symphony.”

The rapper also kept the audience entertained by performing snippets of his popular songs, including “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot”. At one point, he performed the chorus of his 1994 track “Juice” and encouraged the audience to complete the lyrics.

Snoop has received 13 VMA nominations throughout his career and has won three awards. (ANI)

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