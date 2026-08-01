Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

Los Angeles [US], July 31 (ANI): Actors Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is finally available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, reported Variety.

The film, which opened in theatres on May 1, arrived 20 years after the original ‘Devil Wears Prada’ debuted in theatres in 2006. Audiences were first introduced to Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), an assistant to Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

The sequel marks the return of the iconic characters as Sachs and Priestly. Fellow former assistant Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) is shown as a high-powered executive at Dior.

Others to reprise their roles are Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman in the sequel. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as Streep and Hathaway’s respective love interests, along with Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux and Pauline Chalamet.

Reflecting on the original film, Hathaway earlier shared that the experience marked a significant phase in her life.

“When we made the first one, I was just a 22-year-old mess,” she said. “I mean, I’m in such a different phase of my life. I’m really lucky. I found someone that I love so much. We’ve been married for 17 years. We’ve got two kids. I just feel like my life is in a much more complete and whole place.”

She added, “I felt so lost when I was 22, which really worked for the character,” according to People. (ANI)

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