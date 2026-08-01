Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/spider-man-actor-jacob-batalon-marries-longtime-partner-veronica-leahov20260731201202"> <p class="title">'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov</p> <a>

'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

Written By:
Last updated: August 1, 2026 00:52:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

Los Angeles [US], July 31 (ANI): Actors Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is finally available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, reported Variety.

The film, which opened in theatres on May 1, arrived 20 years after the original ‘Devil Wears Prada’ debuted in theatres in 2006. Audiences were first introduced to Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), an assistant to Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

You Might Be Interested In

The sequel marks the return of the iconic characters as Sachs and Priestly. Fellow former assistant Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) is shown as a high-powered executive at Dior.

Others to reprise their roles are Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman in the sequel. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as Streep and Hathaway’s respective love interests, along with Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux and Pauline Chalamet.

Reflecting on the original film, Hathaway earlier shared that the experience marked a significant phase in her life.

“When we made the first one, I was just a 22-year-old mess,” she said. “I mean, I’m in such a different phase of my life. I’m really lucky. I found someone that I love so much. We’ve been married for 17 years. We’ve got two kids. I just feel like my life is in a much more complete and whole place.”

She added, “I felt so lost when I was 22, which really worked for the character,” according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 12:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andy Sachsanne hathawayEmily Blunthollywoodmeryl streepstanley-tucci

RELATED News

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Desperation' in works, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors to helm

"We are fully committed to give her love": Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt working out co-parenting, months after split

Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

"I haven't seen any legitimate photos": Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for keeping wedding private

LATEST NEWS

Three dead in Idaho shopping center shooting

Reuters World News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Randy Arozarena leads Mariners over Twins

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

WTA roundup: Alexandra Eala upsets Naomi Osaka to reach final in Washington

Eala ousts Osaka to set up final meeting with top seed Pegula in Washington DC

Marlins' hot stretch continues with win over Mets

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' officially streaming online

QUICK LINKS