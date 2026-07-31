'Obsession' actor Inde Navarrette says she would love to play 'X-Men' character Mystique

Los Angeles [US], July 31 (ANI): Following the unprecedented success of ‘Obsession’, actor Inde Navarrette has expressed her interest in portraying the iconic Marvel character Mystique.

In a recent interview, Navarrette shared that she has been taking a lot of meetings since the film’s release.

“I’ve been taking a lot of meetings since ‘Obsession’ came out. That’s been really nice because you get to meet people and ask questions,” she said, as quoted by Variety.

One of Inde Navarrette’s meetings took place with Marvel Studios, as she also met ‘Thunderbolts’ director Jake Schreier, who is currently busy with Marvel’s upcoming ‘X-Men’ film.

“I thought what Jake brought to ‘Thunderbolts’ was what I used to love about Marvel. It was character-driven, and the whole time I just couldn’t stop yapping about how much I appreciated what he did with Marvel,” she further added.

While Navarrette refrained from sharing details of her discussions with the director, she suggested that the meetings have been opportunities to meet filmmakers she admires.

“That’s kind of the luxury I have right now, meeting all these different kinds of people. Not all of those meetings turn into projects, but sometimes it’s just, ‘I really want to work with you. I’ve seen this project, and this one, and this one,'” she continued.

On what Marvel character the actor would like to play, she teased, “I mean, Mystique has always been super cool.”

‘Obsession’, which was released in theatres on May 15 through Focus Features, emerged as the year’s most unexpected box office story. The film collected over USD 370 million worldwide, making it Focus Features’ highest-grossing movie to date.

Written and directed by 20-year-old YouTuber Curry Barker, the film follows the story of Bear (Michael Johnston), a hopeless romantic who uses a mysterious object called the “One Wish Willow” to make his crush fall in love with him. But what starts as a wish-fulfilment fantasy quickly curdles into something far more sinister, as Nikki (Inde Navarrette) becomes dangerously attached, Variety added. (ANI)

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