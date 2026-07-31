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Home > Hollywood > 'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal

'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/meghalaya-government-actor-john-abraham-unite-for-a-drug-free-state-at-pulse-of-the-hills-event-in-shillong20260731215316"> <p class="title">Meghalaya government, actor John Abraham unite for a drug-free state at 'Pulse of the Hills' event in Shillong</p> <a>

Meghalaya government, actor John Abraham unite for a drug-free state at 'Pulse of the Hills' event in Shillong

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 22:07:12 IST

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'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal

Los Angeles [US], July 31 (ANI): The popular ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise is all set to stream on both Netflix and AMC+, beginning in 2027 as part of a new five-year deal, as per Variety.

The co-exclusive USD 500 million global licensing deal between Netflix and AMC Global Media covers the original ‘The Walking Dead’ as well as all six of its spinoffs, including ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, and ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’.

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To total it up, it comes to 371 episodes.

Licenses for each series will commence on different dates in different geographic territories, after the expiration of existing streaming licenses, stating Variety, quoting AMC.

Notably, Netflix has held the exclusive US streaming rights for ‘The Walking Dead’ since 2011. With the new deal, it will allow AMC+ to stream the main series for the first time ever and also extend its availability on Netflix in the UK, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand, among other territories.

“Audiences have discovered and loved The Walking Dead on Netflix for nearly 15 years, and the show continues to attract new fans. We’re excited to partner with AMC Global Media to continue to expand that access to more audiences around the world and bring the entirety of The Walking Dead Universe to Netflix,” said Lori Conkling, Vice President of Licensing at Netflix, as quoted by Variety.

Kristin Dolan, CEO of AMC Global Media, further added, “We are thrilled to expand our long-time partnership with Netflix around The Walking Dead. This deal creates a global destination for this universe – all shows, all episodes – making the franchise more accessible than ever to fans around the world. In addition, the co-exclusive agreement allows us to bring the original series to AMC+ for the first time early next year. Netflix has been an important partner in making The Walking Dead one of the most successful franchises in the history of entertainment. This agreement is a fantastic result for our companies, for the fans and for this timeless IP.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 10:07 PM IST
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'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal

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'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal

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'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal
'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal
'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal
'Walking Dead' franchise set to stream online in 2027 as part of five-year deal

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