LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 

Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/feature-adaptation-of-gary-paulsens-book-hatchet-in-works20261012215206"> <p class="title">Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works</p> <a>

Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

Written By:
Last updated: October 12, 2026 22:43:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 

Washington DC [US], October 12 (ANI): The Oscar-nominated actor Antonio Banderas will star as Hernán Cortés in Utopai Studios’ ‘Cortés,’ a new feature film powered by AI and directed by Paul Mignot, reported Variety. 

It is written by fellow Oscar nominee Nicholas Kazan. The film is currently in production in Paris and focuses on Banderas’ Cortés as a glory-hungry soldier in 1519 who leads an expedition to the Yucatán.

You Might Be Interested In

“After landing on the coast of what is now Mexico, he meets Marina, an enslaved Indigenous woman and gifted linguist who becomes indispensable to his advance. As Cortés turns fragile alliances, faith and fear into instruments of conquest, Marina watches him transform from a daring outlaw into a self-anointed messiah,” read the logline as quoted by Variety. 

The film is a co-production between Utopai and Ex Machina Studios, a new production company dedicated to “advancing episodic and feature-length cinema through the ethical, artist-first integration of artificial intelligence,” reported Variety. 

Banderas is the latest Hollywood veteran to align themselves with an AI-focused company, a stamp of approval that comes as the film industry remains divided over the technology’s presence in production workflows.

‘Cortés’ was one of the company’s first slated projects upon Utopai’s rebrand as an entertainment studio last year, though with production designer Kirk Petruccelli set to make his directorial debut instead.

According to the outlet, Utopai has amassed an extensive slate of projects, both completely AI-generated and AI-enabled, for a fledgling studio. It is working on an AI-assisted animated feature-length adaptation of ‘The Most Serious Fart’, a 2023 children’s book written by ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ screenwriter Mike Bender.

It also partnered with the Chinese production company Huace to produce a fully AI-generated adaptation of ‘Journey to the West: The Lost Five Hundred Years,’ an origin story of the 1592 Chinese mythological book.

‘Cortés,’ ‘The Most Serious Fart’ and the live-action feature ‘Half Moon’ are set for release sometime next year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Filmantonio-banderasentertainmenthernan-cortespaul-mignotutopai-studios

RELATED News

Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

“I’m a fan making that movie”: Shawn Levy on upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

"And she said, 'Is it you? Is it you?…": Andrew Garfield recalls emotional Spider-Man fan encounter in hotel elevator

LATEST NEWS

Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage

Model blitz at Paris motor show as Europe-China rivalry heats up

UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

BRIEF-Christian Dior – Group Records Revenue Of €57.15 Billion In First Nine Months Of 2026

Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules

China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival

UK PM Burnham tells parliament details of dealings with Manchester City to be released

UPDATE 3-China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival

Hackers heat French supermarket fridges, sparking fires and spoiling food

US Republicans, Democrats want Trump to reverse course on Russia diesel

Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 
Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 
Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 
Antonio Banderas to star in AI feature film 'Cortes' 

QUICK LINKS