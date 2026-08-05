Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/linkin-park-documentary-unshatter-set-for-september-release20260805012121"> <p class="title">Linkin Park documentary 'Unshatter' set for September release </p> <a>

Linkin Park documentary 'Unshatter' set for September release

Written By:
Last updated: August 5, 2026 08:33:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

Los Angeles [US], August 5 (ANI): Singer Joe Jonas is set to join NBC’s The Voice as a coach for its upcoming special edition, The Voice: Celebrity, while actor and television personality Keke Palmer will replace longtime host Carson Daly for the show’s Season 31 event, according to E! News.

NBC announced that Jonas will make his coaching debut when The Voice: Celebrity premieres in 2027. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer will join returning coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green on the panel.

You Might Be Interested In

The special edition will also mark a major change behind the microphone, with Palmer taking over hosting duties from Carson Daly, who has hosted the singing competition since its debut in 2011, according to E! News.

According to NBC’s official description, The Voice: Celebrity will feature well-known personalities instead of aspiring singers.

“An extension of the longstanding series, this special season swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities, actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars, competing to become the first Voice celebrity champion,” the network said. “These celebrity artists will be announced at a later time,” according to E! News.

Ahead of the celebrity edition, viewers will see Riley Green and Queen Latifah make their coaching debut during Season 30, which premieres this fall. The duo will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Green said the competition has already begun among the coaches.

“Kelly’s definitely talked the most trash, so she’ll probably be tough,” he told E! News.

Green also reflected on meeting Queen Latifah, saying it was a memorable experience.

“That was a big deal,” he shared. “She’s like a larger than life figure for me growing up.”

The country singer added that he is looking forward to developing chemistry with his fellow coaches as filming begins.

“I love that we’re gonna all kind of meet each other and build that rapport in real time when we’re doing the show,” Green said. “It’ll be real when we start filming,” according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 8:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: carson-dalycelebrity-editioncoaching-debutJoe Jonaskeke-palmernbcs-the-voicequeen-latifahriley-greenseason-31singing-competitionthe-voice-celebrity

RELATED News

"Women don't method act because we have things to take care of, can't completely lose our minds": Anya Taylor-Joy

Jared Leto no longer associated with 'Assassination' amid sexual misconduct allegations: Report

Jesse Eisenberg's directorial 'The Debut' to close BFI London Film Festival 2026

Rebecca Rittenhouse joins 'Cable Guy' inspired comedy pilot

Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'

LATEST NEWS

Chinese optical module makers slump after report on planned US import ban

GM renews China joint venture with SAIC for 20 years after restructuring

Tarik Skubal makes quality start but loses Dodgers debut to Cubs

TIMELINE-Changes to India's cash reserve ratio since 1992

Taiwan investigates 17 Chinese firms for suspected poaching of high-tech talent

Morning Bid: Semis fly again as AI capex shoots the moon

Tarik Skubal makes quality start but loses Dodgers debut to Cubs

UPDATE 1-Australia's Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers

SpaceX revenue jumps in debut results as satellite, AI businesses surge

Japan PM Takaichi asked BOJ to buy more bonds when needed, Jiji reports

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31
Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31
Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31
Joe Jonas joins 'The Voice: Celebrity' as coach, Keke Palmer to host special Season 31

QUICK LINKS