"Best script I have read in decades": Vin Diesel shares update on 'Fast Forever' making

Washington DC [US], August 2 (ANI): Actor Vin Diesel appears to be pleased with the script of ‘Fast Forever’, the final instalment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

As The Fast and the Furious (2001) speeds back into theatres for its 25th anniversary, Vin Diesel is ready for one last ride as Dominic Toretto.

On his Instagram handle, the actor shared an update on the 11th and final instalment in the franchise, ‘Fast Forever’, which is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2028, also encouraging fans to go see the original when it returns to theatres on August 21.

Sharing the trailer of Fast & Furious I on his Instagram handle, Vin wrote, “You have no idea… When March 17th 2028 comes… you will thank God you got to see the first one in the theatres this summer,” he wrote on Instagram with a trailer of the original.

“I just read the Fast Forever script by Mike Leslie. It is the best script I have read in decades. I am still crying,” added Vin Diesel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

According to Deadline, Diesel assured Fast & Furious fans last month that he’s committed to providing them with a satisfying conclusion to the 7 billion USD action franchise.

“Over the past three and a half years, we’ve been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale,” he said at the time.

While the flagship movie franchise is coming to an end, Diesel previously teased that NBCUniversal has four TV shows in development from the Fast & Furious world. (ANI)

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