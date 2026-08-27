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Home > Hollywood > Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works

Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/sprint-king-usain-bolt-engaged-to-longtime-partner-kasi-bennett-check-pictures20260827192043"> <p class="title">Sprint king Usain Bolt engaged to longtime partner Kasi Bennett, check pictures </p> <a>

Sprint king Usain Bolt engaged to longtime partner Kasi Bennett, check pictures

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 20:54:11 IST

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Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works

Washington DC [US], August 27 (ANI): A docuseries about reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris is in the works at Prime Video, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the three-part docuseries will offer a “never-before-seen look” at the 26-year-old F1 racer, “a man who is not only defending his crown but also giving unprecedented access to a more personal side of his life, and what matters to him beyond the racetrack,” according to its synopsis.

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“From the moment Lando first gripped a karting wheel in Bristol, racing represented pure, exhilarating joy. Inspired by his idols, including the legendary Valentino Rossi, he quickly climbed the ranks — driven not just by ambition but by a relentless pursuit of fun and authenticity, and a fierce determination to win. But what does life really look like when you’re at the pinnacle of your sport at just 26 years old? With unprecedented access to his life over the course of the summer – leading up to his 27th birthday – this docuseries gives an authentic insight into Lando’s world: from the antics of a holiday with his friends, to more personal and quieter moments with his family; to the highs of winning his first GP of the season; from the profile that comes with being one of the biggest names in global sport to the moments of quiet reflection,” added the synopsis as quoted by Variety.

The docuseries is set to premiere on the streamer next year. Norris expressed her excitement ahead of the release.

“I’m really excited to be doing this with Prime Video. We’ve been filming for a while already, and I’ve had a lot of fun with it. I already share a lot of what I get up to, but this is going to give people more access than ever before to my life away from racing. I’ve been really involved in the whole thing, so hopefully people will enjoy seeing more of what goes on behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to people seeing it next year!” said Norris, as quoted by Variety.

‘Lando’ is produced by Box to Box Films. Executive producers are Tom Keeling, Warren Smith and Jon Smith, with Clare Little serving as series producer and Ben Phethean as series director. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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Tags: docuseriesentertainmentF1 Championlando norrisracing-documentary

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Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works
Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works
Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works
Docuseries about F1 World Champion Lando Norris in works

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