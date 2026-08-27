Trailer of South Korea's Oscar 2026 entry 'Possible Love' out

Washington DC [US], August 27 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix has shared the trailer of the movie ‘Possible Love’, which is also the official selection of South Korea for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 99th Academy Awards.

‘Possible Love’ follows “the story of two married couples, a laid-off worker and his spouse and a documentary filmmaker and her spouse, crossing paths to film a documentary and facing their different lives and hidden desires.”

The newly unveiled trailer introduces Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), a couple quietly worn down by years of hardship, and Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong) and Sang-woo (Zo In-sung), the documentary filmmaker and her husband drawn into their orbit.

As Ye-ji sets out to capture the couple’s story on camera, a shared summer getaway peels back the distance between all four, surfacing old wounds, unspoken tension and hidden desires. Already one of the most anticipated films on the festival circuit, Possible Love is fueled by the commanding performances and chemistry of the four actors.

The film is directed by Lee Chang-dong, co-written with Oh Jung-mi. It also stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong.

Netflix shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)

‘Possible Love’ is already making waves ahead of its release, with official selections at major film festivals around the world, premiering in Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

According to the Netlfix, the film has also been selected for the Special Presentations section of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, the Main Slate of the 64th New York Film Festival, and will also screen in the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera section of the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival, the Gala Screening section of the 22nd Zurich Film Festival, and the Special Presentations section of the 45th Vancouver International Film Festival.

‘Possible Love’ hits theatres in Korea on September 23. The movie arrives globally on Netflix on November 6. (ANI)

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