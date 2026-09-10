Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bigg-boss-20-qazi-touqeer-scares-housemates-with-8220oscar-level8221-performance-says-8216main-normal-insaan-nahi-hoon821720260909205707"> <p class="title">Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer scares housemates with “Oscar-level” performance, says ‘main normal insaan nahi hoon’</p> <a>

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer scares housemates with “Oscar-level” performance, says ‘main normal insaan nahi hoon’

Written By:
Last updated: September 10, 2026 16:25:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

Los Angeles [US], September 10 (ANI): American singer Billy Joel revealed undergoing brain surgery to help relieve symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder that he was diagnosed with in 2025, as per Variety.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Billy Joel channel on Wednesday, the singer spoke about the surgery he agreed to after noticing “my balance was not good.”

You Might Be Interested In

Back in May 2025, the 77-year-old musician revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, in which cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. He also cancelled multiple concerts, stating that he had been told to not perform until he recovered.

The singer shared that his neurologist said that since it was possible it could continue to get worse and recommended to have a shunt implanted in his brain.

“I don’t want to lose my marbles. It’s hard to tell what’s your age and what’s a condition. So they implanted a shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things. My memory got better, my balance got a little better, and my ability to function was better. I realised that because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show. I’m ok. I want people to know: don’t worry about me. I’m still here,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Billy Joelbrain-surgerycerebrospinal-fluidneurological-disordernormal-pressure-hydrocephalussinger-health

RELATED News

Swayvo Twain cast as Notorious B.I.G. in Snoop Dogg biopic

ABC denies reports of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show ending after 24 years

Billy Joel mourns death of early bandmate Jon Small at 79

"I think the movie has to get made": Julia Garner says Madonna biopic could still happen

John Mulaney in early talks to portray Agent Maxwell Smart in 'Get Smart' film reboot

LATEST NEWS

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status After Fresh Bank Repayment

France withdraws support for FIFA president Infantino, Le Monde reports

Sterling holds steady against euro ahead of ECB decision

Nvidia plans major expansion of data centre capacity in Australia to meet AI demand

Nvidia plans major expansion of data centre capacity in Australia to meet AI demand

What Should a Gut-Friendly Diet Actually Look Like? Experts Break It Down – By Vriti Srivastav, Nutritionist

49ers fans take over Melbourne, as Rams arrive for historic game

BRIEF-Polish State-Run Development Bank BGK Sells Bonds Worth PLN 1.23 Bln, Demand at PLN 2.13 Bln

OpenAI faces Senate probe into Hugging Face incident

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”
Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”
Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”
Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

QUICK LINKS