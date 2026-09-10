PC Jeweller Moves Closer to Debt-Free Status After Fresh Bank Repayment

New Delhi [India], September 10: Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd. may remain in focus after the company announced a significant update on its outstanding debt position. In a filing dated September 10, 2026, the jewellery retailer said it has successfully cleared and repaid its outstanding debt to one more bank under the terms of its Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024.

With the latest repayment, PC Jeweller said it has now cleared all outstanding debt owed to 11 out of the 14 consortium banks, with the repayments completed ahead of their scheduled due dates.

The company further stated that it has already discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining three consortium banks. Less than 4% of the outstanding debt remains to be discharged, according to the filing.

Targeting Debt-Free Status in September

PC Jeweller said the latest repayment is in line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status within the current month. The company remains on track to clear the remaining portion of its outstanding debt to the three banks and become debt-free during September 2026.

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