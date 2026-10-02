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Home > Hollywood > Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/asian-academy-creative-awards-anil-kapoor8217s-8216subedaar8217-wins-best-feature-film-for-india-actor-nominated-for-best-actor-honour20261002082124"> <p class="title">Asian Academy Creative Awards: Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’ wins Best Feature Film for India, actor nominated for Best Actor honour</p> <a>

Asian Academy Creative Awards: Anil Kapoor’s ‘Subedaar’ wins Best Feature Film for India, actor nominated for Best Actor honour

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Last updated: October 2, 2026 08:51:14 IST

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Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Rome [Italy], October 2 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 21st edition of the Rome Film Fest, which is set to take place from October 13 to 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moore will be honoured during the Rome screening of her new film ‘The Debut’, which is part of the festival’s Grand Public section. The award will be presented by Jesse Eisenberg, who directed, wrote, produced and co-stars in the A24 musical comedy.

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Eisenberg, who directs Moore in ‘The Debut’, will present the actress with the career-spanning honour, according to the festival announcement.

The tribute adds another major recognition to Moore’s career, which has included some of the most acclaimed performances in contemporary cinema, as per the outlet.

Moore won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for her performance as a woman suffering from dementia in ‘Still Alice’ (2015). She also won an Emmy in 2012 for portraying former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in Jay Roach’s miniseries ‘Game Change’.

Moore is also the only American woman to have won top acting honours at the three major European film festivals. She received the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for ‘Far From Heaven’ (2002), at the Berlin International Film Festival for ‘The Hours’ (2003), and at the Cannes Film Festival for ‘Maps to the Stars’ (2014), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her filmography includes notable performances in Robert Altman’s ‘Short Cuts’ (1993), Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Boogie Nights’ (1997) and ‘Magnolia’ (1999), Todd Haynes’ ‘Far From Heaven’ and ‘May December’ (2023), and Pedro Almodovar’s ‘The Room Next Door’ (2024), among several other films.

‘The Debut’ premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and has been generating awards-season buzz. In the film, Moore plays a meek New Jersey housewife who is cast in a small role in a local theatre production.

The production is run by a domineering director, played by Paul Giamatti, with Eisenberg directing the film and also appearing in it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Rome Film Fest’s 21st edition will run from October 13 to 25, with ‘The Debut’ set to screen in the festival’s Grand Public section, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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Tags: cannes film festivalcareer-recognitionfilm-screeningjesse-eisenbergjulianne-moorelifetime achievement awardOscar winnerrome-film-festthe-debut

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Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

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Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival
Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival
Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival
Julianne Moore to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

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