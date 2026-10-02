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Home > Hollywood > Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival

Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/bradley-cooper-to-star-as-duke-in-8216gi-joe8217-reboot-from-danny-mcbride20261002122956"> <p class="title">Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride</p> <a>

Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride

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Last updated: October 2, 2026 12:44:16 IST

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Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], October 2 (ANI): Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ will close the 27th annual Newport Beach Film Festival on October 22, with writer-director Tony Gilroy and production designer Jade Healy set to attend the closing night event, Variety reported. 

Pascal plays gifted cellist Alex Serian in the film, which follows his return to Los Angeles after spending the past 20 years performing on the road. Back home, Alex embarks on a life-changing adventure.

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The film features nine composers and is scheduled to premiere on December 4. 

Healy will join Gilroy for a conversation and question-and-answer session ahead of the closing-night screening. 

“We couldn’t have picked a better way to celebrate 27 years of Newport than closing with a filmmaker as exciting as Tony Gilroy,” said Gregg Schwenk, CEO and executive director of the Newport Beach Film Festival, according to Variety. 

“This film has a deeply personal story about what music demands of the people who live inside it, and having Tony and Jade here in person for Q&A is exactly the kind of up-close experience that makes Newport unlike any other festival in the country,” Schwenk added.

The Newport Beach Film Festival will take place from October 15 to 22. Its lineup also includes ‘A Talent for Murder’, ‘Ink’, ‘Josephine’, ‘La Bola Negra’, ‘The Only Living Pickpocket in New York’, ‘Paper Tiger’ and ‘Wild Horse Nine’.

Aaron Burns’ Jimmy Stewart biopic ‘Jimmy’ will also be screened at the festival, with its cast and crew scheduled to attend a Q&A following the screening.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is described as the largest international cinema event in coastal Southern California and attracts more than 50,000 attendees.

Last year, the festival closed with Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’, starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz, according to Variety. 

With ‘Behemoth!’ set to close this year’s festival, Gilroy and Healy will be present for the event and the discussion ahead of the screening. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 12:44 PM IST
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Tags: behemothcinema-experiencefestival-eventfilm premierejade-healylos angelesnewport-beach-film-festivalpedro pascalTony Gilroy

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Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival
Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival
Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival
Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival

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