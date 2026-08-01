Bunnie Xo debuts new tattoo after Jelly Roll divorce, says it has 'nothing' to do with split

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Podcaster and social media personality Bunnie Xo has unveiled a new tattoo weeks after finalising her divorce from singer Jelly Roll, clarifying that the fresh ink is not connected to their separation, according to E! News.

Bunnie Xo, 46, revealed on Instagram Stories that she got the phrase “time cast a spell on you” tattooed in cursive. The words are from Fleetwood Mac’s iconic song Silver Springs, often regarded as a classic breakup anthem.

Sharing a glimpse of the tattoo on July 31, Bunnie wrote, “When the squad all got matching tattoos of something that’s special to us,” before adding with a magic wand emoji, “Not what media is saying.”

She later posted a video of herself and her friends dancing and singing along to Silver Springs, stressing that the tattoo commemorated a shared memory rather than her recent divorce.

“Hey guys, let’s go get this tatted on us,” she captioned the video. “See how simple that is.”

Bunnie’s divorce from Jelly Roll was finalised on July 17 after the couple separated on May 9, ending nearly a decade of marriage. Despite the split, she has previously said the two remain on good terms..

The former couple also share matching tattoos. Jelly Roll has “music man” tattooed on his forehead, while Bunnie has “married a music man” inked on her leg. She has also said she has “tons of crosses” tattooed on her body to reflect her Pentecostal faith, according to E! News.

A longtime fan of Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks, Bunnie has frequently spoken about her admiration for the rock icon. In 2023, she shared an unboxing video of a Stevie Nicks Barbie doll and welcomed newer fans of the singer.

“I know a lot of us are Stevie Nicks fans. Some of us longer than others because I know she’s blown up on TikTok,” she said at the time.

“We have a whole bunch of new Stevie Nicks fans. Us older Stevie Nicks fans, we welcome you to the coven babies,” she added, calling Nicks a “bucket list” guest for her podcast, according to E! News. (ANI)

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