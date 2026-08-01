"I haven't seen any legitimate photos": Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for keeping wedding private

Los Angeles [US], August 1 (ANI): Former NFL star Jason Kelce has expressed admiration for his brother Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift for keeping their star-studded wedding private, saying he was surprised that no genuine pictures from the ceremony had surfaced online, according to Page Six.

Jason said, “I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding. It’s remarkable.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre described the ceremony at Madison Square Garden as the biggest wedding he has ever attended.

“There were a thousand people inside Madison Square Garden,” he said, adding that the guest list included Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt alongside longtime family friends from the Kelce family’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, according to Page Six.

Jason credited the couple’s efforts to protect the privacy of the occasion.

“I think this is obviously an effort by Travis and Taylor to really try and make this as intimate of a moment as possible,” he said, according to Page Six.

The 38-year-old said he respects the newlyweds’ desire for privacy, noting the intense public interest surrounding their lives.

“There’s so much interest in what those guys are doing at all times, so I think you just get used to it,” he said.

Jason also revealed that he became more emotional during his brother’s wedding than at his own marriage to Kylie Kelce in 2018.

“Kylie is probably not happy about that,” he joked, according to Page Six.

Sports commentator Joe Buck, who attended the ceremony, also shared that Travis Kelce was overcome with emotion as he watched Swift walk down the aisle, according to Page Six. Buck said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was “a puddle” watching both the singer and his nieces — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley, daughters of Jason and Kylie Kelce, serve as flower girls.

“Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built,” Buck said on his Rates & Barrels podcast.

Buck also confirmed reports that the couple exchanged lengthy vows.

“They were long,” he said, adding that they were “well written.”

No official photographs from the wedding have been released so far.

Earlier this month, filmmaker Joseph Kahn, who has directed several of Swift’s music videos including Blank Space and Bad Blood, dismissed purported wedding images circulating online as fake, according to Page Six.

“Every picture I’ve seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it,” Kahn wrote on X. (ANI)

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