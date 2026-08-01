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Home > Hollywood > "If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/tiger-shroff-abhishek-banerjee-to-star-in-viccky-jains-vj-frames-debut-production-remo-dsouza-to-direct20260801174830"> <p class="title">Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Viccky Jain's VJ Frames debut production; Remo D'Souza to direct</p> <a>

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Viccky Jain's VJ Frames debut production; Remo D'Souza to direct

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 19:25:13 IST

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"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Marvel’s movie ‘Blade’ had piqued hopes of fans after the entertainment brand announced the film during a surprise Comic-Con appearance in 2019, but the film eventually did not get made. Actor Mahershala Ali has now opened up about the cancellation, as per a report by Deadline.

According to the outlet, in a new interview, Ali opened up about being attached to the project that had been in development for years.

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“Not with me,” Ali told GQ when asked if the Blade reboot was closer to materialising.

He continued, “No offence to them. I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me. If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on,” as quoted by Deadline.

“So, I’m good. Again, you had me under contract, they have billions of dollars, if they wanted to do the movie, we would’ve done the movie. So we’re not doing the movie,” added Ali as quoted by Deadline.

Initially, Marvel Studios hired director Bassam Tariq, and later Yann Demange, to helm the film. Now, after production stalled out, Ali and Tariq have teamed up in the wake of the failed Marvel movie to make this fall’s Amazon MGM action film, ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.’

“When I look at this and ‘Blade,’ I couldn’t have done both, and the reason this even exists is because that project fell apart and Bassam had the time, space, energy, and focus to go and write this and then re-approach me,” Ali told GQ as quoted by Deadline.

“And I was able to use those skills that I had been working on for over a year training for ‘Blade.’ In that way, I feel creatively redeemed on some level, just in my own journey between me, myself, and I,” added Ali as quoted by Deadline.

Last week at San Diego Comic-Con, Feige announced a ‘Ghost Rider’ movie starring Ryan Gosling and ‘Black Panther 3,’ starring David Jonsson as the new hero. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 7:25 PM IST
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Tags: blade-cancellationComic ConentertainmentMahershala AliMarvel

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"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

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"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

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"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'
"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'
"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'
"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it": Actor Mahershala Ali on Marvel not making 'Blade'

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