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Home > Hollywood > Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 17:29:12 IST

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Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): Actress Dakota Johnson has collaborated with singer-songwriter Role Model on his upcoming track ‘Love I You,’ adding fuel to ongoing romance rumours surrounding the pair, according to People.

Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, debuted the song during a late-night concert in Chicago. The track features playful voice notes by Johnson, according to a fan-recorded video shared on TikTok.

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In the clip, Role Model sings, “Hey, I think you’re perfect,” to which a female voice, believed to be Johnson’s, replies, “You say that to everyone.”

He then asks, “K, well is it working?” and she responds, “Yeah, but don’t tell anyone.”

As the conversation continues, the singer says she seems “uncertain,” while the female voice insists he’s “just having fun.” Role Model counters that she doesn’t “know him,” before jokingly boasting that he has “money,” according to People.

Johnson’s voice then teases, “Oh, you think you’re big time?” before calling him “Mr. Big Night.” The clip ends with Role Model singing, “Aw,…you don’t know me.”

‘Love I You’ is set to feature on Role Model’s upcoming album, ‘Chuck Timely & the Hourglass,’ which is scheduled for release on August 7, according to People.

Speaking to People in June, the singer shared that the album explores themes of time, personal growth and feeling left behind through an alter ego.

“I’m hitting that age now where a lot of people are getting married around me, and there’s a lot of feeling stagnant and feeling like everybody’s moving ahead in their lives and taking those steps and starting families or just falling in love or moving away and always kind of felt stagnant,” he said, according to People.

He added, “So that’s a lot lyrically about that. There’s a lot about wanting to go back in time and change other things in my life. It just seemed like time was obviously very much on my mind throughout all the songs I wrote.”

Role Model and Johnson were first linked romantically in December last year. Since then, the two have been spotted together on several occasions.

According to People, a source said in April that the relationship is “more than a fling.”The source added that Johnson “does really like” the singer but is “also taking things slow after her previous long-term relationship.”

Johnson was previously in an on-and-off relationship with musician Chris Martin from 2017 until 2025, while Role Model was earlier linked to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain between 2020 and 2023. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 5:29 PM IST
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Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

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Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

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Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours
Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours
Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours
Dakota Johnson features in Role Model's new song 'Love I You' amid romance rumours

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