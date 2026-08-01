Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/lorde-pauses-lollapalooza-performance-midway-after-fans-pass-out-due-to-intense-heat20260801194146"> <p class="title">Lorde pauses 'Lollapalooza' performance midway after fans pass out due to intense heat</p> <a>

Lorde pauses 'Lollapalooza' performance midway after fans pass out due to intense heat

Written By:
Last updated: August 1, 2026 19:48:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

Los Angeles [US], August 1 (ANI): Singer-actor Ariana Grande has unveiled the music video for ‘Petal’, the latest single from her eighth studio album of the same name, delivering a dark, horror-inspired visual that marks a striking departure from her previous work, according to E! News.

Released on July 31, the video features Grande as Pepper, an aspiring actress who repeatedly faces rejection while auditioning at a fictional company called Fame Inc. As the story unfolds, Pepper is subjected to constant criticism over her appearance and talent before the narrative takes a shocking turn.

You Might Be Interested In

The video culminates in a blood-soaked chainsaw massacre, with Pepper taking revenge on the executives who repeatedly dismissed her, underscoring the song’s darker themes, according to E! News.

Speaking about the album in a clip shared by Apple Music, Grande described the project as “a little feral” and said it allowed her to explore emotions she had rarely expressed in her music.

“It pulls from many different parts of myself and yet, at the same time, it is very experimental and different for me. I wrote from a place that I don’t usually, which was like an unfiltered rage that I think we all feel sometimes,” she said, according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning singer added that she consciously chose not to soften her emotions while writing the album.

“This time, I didn’t filter as much as I usually do. I usually do a lot of rewrites and make things a little kinder. This time, I didn’t,” Grande said, according to E! News.

The horror-inspired visuals of Petal reflect the darker, more experimental direction of the album, offering fans a glimpse of what Grande has described as a new creative chapter in her career. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 7:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ariana Grandeaspiring-actresscriticismhorror-inspiredmusic-videopepperpetalrejection

RELATED News

Director Taylor Sheridan to play role in Lioness S3

Movie adaptation of Stephen King's 'Desperation' in works, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' directors to helm

"We are fully committed to give her love": Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt working out co-parenting, months after split

Sitcom 'The Inbetweeners' to return with a reunion movie

"I haven't seen any legitimate photos": Jason Kelce praises Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce for keeping wedding private

LATEST NEWS

Three dead in Idaho shopping center shooting

Reuters World News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Randy Arozarena leads Mariners over Twins

WRAPUP 2-Iran threatens to strike other nations' energy fields if US launches fresh attacks

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

WTA roundup: Alexandra Eala upsets Naomi Osaka to reach final in Washington

Eala ousts Osaka to set up final meeting with top seed Pegula in Washington DC

Marlins' hot stretch continues with win over Mets

Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video
Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video
Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video
Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

QUICK LINKS