Ariana Grande embraces 'unfiltered rage' in gory 'Petal' music video

Los Angeles [US], August 1 (ANI): Singer-actor Ariana Grande has unveiled the music video for ‘Petal’, the latest single from her eighth studio album of the same name, delivering a dark, horror-inspired visual that marks a striking departure from her previous work, according to E! News.

Released on July 31, the video features Grande as Pepper, an aspiring actress who repeatedly faces rejection while auditioning at a fictional company called Fame Inc. As the story unfolds, Pepper is subjected to constant criticism over her appearance and talent before the narrative takes a shocking turn.

The video culminates in a blood-soaked chainsaw massacre, with Pepper taking revenge on the executives who repeatedly dismissed her, underscoring the song’s darker themes, according to E! News.

Speaking about the album in a clip shared by Apple Music, Grande described the project as “a little feral” and said it allowed her to explore emotions she had rarely expressed in her music.

“It pulls from many different parts of myself and yet, at the same time, it is very experimental and different for me. I wrote from a place that I don’t usually, which was like an unfiltered rage that I think we all feel sometimes,” she said, according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning singer added that she consciously chose not to soften her emotions while writing the album.

“This time, I didn’t filter as much as I usually do. I usually do a lot of rewrites and make things a little kinder. This time, I didn’t,” Grande said, according to E! News.

The horror-inspired visuals of Petal reflect the darker, more experimental direction of the album, offering fans a glimpse of what Grande has described as a new creative chapter in her career. (ANI)

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