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Home > Hollywood > 'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart

'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/mobland-season-2-trailer-tom-hardy-fixes-gang-civil-war-in-this-action-thriller-series20260813210548"> <p class="title">Mobland Season 2 trailer: Tom Hardy fixes gang civil war in this action thriller series</p> <a>

Mobland Season 2 trailer: Tom Hardy fixes gang civil war in this action thriller series

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Last updated: August 13, 2026 21:18:15 IST

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'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Glen Powell is back as Chad Powers, but keeping his secret identity hidden is becoming harder in the second season of the Hulu comedy series.

The first trailer for ‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 shows Powell’s character trying to balance his life as college football star Chad Powers while hiding the fact that he is actually disgraced former Oregon quarterback Russ Holliday.

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The trailer makes it clear that Chad’s double life is starting to cause trouble. Gerry, the team’s second-string quarterback, sums up Chad’s growing popularity at the start of the trailer, saying, “Everyone’s obsessed with Chad Powers — even I am.”

However, Chad knows that his secret could soon be exposed. Speaking to Ricky, the only coach who knows his real identity, he admits, “I am a man living inside the fake skin of another man. It is a weird situation.”

Ricky, who is helping Chad keep his secret, says she is involved to “avoid the worst scandal in sports history.”

Things get even more serious when Chad asks, “What’s the worst that could happen?” His partner-in-crime and team mascot Danny warns him that someone could discover he is Russ Holliday and “actually murders you.”

With the pressure increasing, Chad admits that he “might be in over my head.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu)

According to PEOPLE, Chad’s unusual behaviour away from the football field has started making Coach Hudson and Gerry suspicious. Chad and Danny now have to find a way to keep his real identity hidden while helping the South Georgia Catfish reach the College Football Playoff, as per the official synopsis.

The second season once again stars Powell alongside Perry Mattfeld and Frankie A. Rodriguez. Steve Zahn plays Coach Jake Hudson, while Wynn Everett and Quentin Plair are also part of the cast.

Powell co-created the series with Michael Waldron and also serves as an executive producer. Eli Manning and Peyton Manning are also executive producers.

‘Chad Powers’ was inspired by a 2022 episode of Eli Manning’s series ‘Eli’s Places’, in which the former NFL quarterback went undercover at Penn State’s football walk-on tryouts.

Season 2 of ‘Chad Powers’ will premiere on Hulu on September 3. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 9:18 PM IST
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Tags: chad-powerscollege footballdouble-lifefootball-stargerryglen-powellruss-hollidaySeason 2secret-identitysports-comedy

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'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart

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'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart

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'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart
'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart
'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart
'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer out: Glen Powell's double life starts falling apart

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