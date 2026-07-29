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Home > Hollywood > 'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/josh-hartnett-starrer-thriller-series-below-teaser-out-to-stream-from-october-820260728233448"> <p class="title">Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8</p> <a>

Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

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Last updated: July 29, 2026 01:00:13 IST

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'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The makers have released the trailer for ‘Children of Blood and Bone,’ which is slated to hit the theatres on January 15, 2027.

According to Variety, the film is based on author Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 novel of the same name, set in a fictional African kingdom full of magic. The movie is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

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The trailer introduced Thuso Mbedu as Zelie, a woman with the power to command undead spirits. Her homeland, the kingdom of Orisha, is divided into clans with different magical abilities. Under King Saran’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) reign of terror, magic is suppressed.

The star-studded film features Damson Idris as Prince Inan, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, Tosin Cole as Zelie’s brother Tzain and Regina King as Queen Nehanda. Lashana Lynch, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Viola Davis also join the supporting cast.

Paramount Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Children of Blood and Bone (@childrenofbloodandbone)

“In the epic fantasy world of Orisha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people,” the logline reads. “She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule.”

The film was shot in various locations across the African continent. Prince-Bythewood wanted to give the actors a real-life backdrop to adapt the novel into a grounded film, even with magical elements. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 29, 2026 1:00 AM IST
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Tags: african-magicentertainmentgina-prince-bythewoodthuso-mbedutomi-adeyemi

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'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

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'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15
'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15
'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15
'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

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