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Home > Hollywood > Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jennifer-aniston-to-star-in-olivia-wildes-comedy-naughty20260728233340"> <p class="title">Jennifer Aniston to star in Olivia Wilde's comedy 'Naughty'</p> <a>

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Last updated: July 28, 2026 23:54:12 IST

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Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The streaming platform Netflix has released the first teaser for the thriller series ‘Below.’

According to Variety, in the teaser for the six-episode series, a small seaside town is terrorised by a mysterious sea creature.

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“Below” will have its world premiere as part of the Primetime program at TIFF 2026 on September 10 before its debut on the OTT platform on October 8.

Josh Hartnett stars along with Charlie Heaton, Mackenzie Davis, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Rohan Campbell, and Willow Kean.

The official description of the series states:

“Calvin Penney (Hartnett) is a big-hearted but stubborn fisherman living in a small Newfoundland town, who’s still haunted by his father’s mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorising his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Davis) to confront the creature and reveal the island’s buried secrets before it’s too late,” as quoted by Variety.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The show was originally announced in February 2025, with Hartnett officially joining the series not long after. He previously starred in shows like ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Die Hart,’ and ‘Paradise Lost.’

‘Below’ hails from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jesse McKeown. Hartnett is an executive producer in addition to starring.

Jessica Rhoades executive produces via Pacesetter, with Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall also executive producing. The series was filmed on location in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 28, 2026 11:54 PM IST
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Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

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Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8
Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8
Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8
Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

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