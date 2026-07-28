Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/rekha-to-hoist-indian-national-flag-at-iffm-excited-about-umrao-jaan-screening20260728133715"> <p class="title">Rekha to hoist Indian National Flag at IFFM, excited about 'Umrao Jaan' screening </p> <a>

Rekha to hoist Indian National Flag at IFFM, excited about 'Umrao Jaan' screening

Written By:
Last updated: July 28, 2026 13:54:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

Los Angeles [US], July 28 (ANI): Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to pay tribute to Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe with her upcoming short film ‘Flesh Impact’, starring Dakota Johnson and Ellen Burstyn as different versions of the legendary actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 17-minute short will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, where Gyllenhaal is also serving as the jury president. The project coincides with what would have been Monroe’s 100th birth anniversary and has been created with the blessings of Monroe estate holders Authentic Brands Group.

You Might Be Interested In

Described in official press materials as “a love letter to one of cinema’s most enduring icons,” ‘Flesh Impact’ features Dakota Johnson as Monroe at the height of her fame, while Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn portrays an imagined older version of the Hollywood legend. Monroe died on August 4, 1962, at the age of 36.

The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard and ‘The Pitt’ actor Sepideh Moafi.

Speaking about the project, Gyllenhaal shared her long-standing fascination with Monroe and the inspiration behind the film.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Marilyn Monroe. So, when Genesis first came to me with the idea of a celebratory project for her centennial, I knew I wanted to work together on bringing this story to life,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She added, “With ‘Flesh Impact’, we showcase the timeless icon we know and love through a modern lens that reclaims her story.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal described the film as a blend of history and imagination.

“This film is very much a mixture of Marilyn and my fantasy of her,” she said. “In a lot of ways, this movie is about Marilyn and also about actresses in general and what it’s like to have that strange, very vulnerable, and, at the same time, very powerful job,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is produced by William Green for The Cut, Michelle Ross for Superprime, Nicolette Spencer and Melissa Moore for INNOCEAN, and is presented by automotive brand Genesis. Maddi Carlton, Brandon Boerner, Rebecca Skinner, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz serve as executive producers.

The creative team includes production designer Karen Murphy, casting director Mary Vernieu, costume designer Jennifer Johnson, editor Affonso Goncalves and cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Amy Marentic, Chief Marketing Officer at Genesis Motor America, said, “At Genesis, we believe the arts have a unique ability to inspire reflection, spark meaningful conversation, and connect people through stories that endure across generations. Our support of this film honoring Marilyn Monroe reflects our commitment to celebrating cultural icons whose influence extends far beyond their time,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Burstyn will also attend the Venice Film Festival for Kornrl Mundruczo’s out-of-competition film Place to Be and is set to receive the festival’s prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 28, 2026 1:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: academy-awardauthentic-brands-groupdakota johnsonellen-burstynhollywood-iconmaggie-gyllenhaalMarilyn MonroeVenice Film Festival

RELATED News

Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

Jennifer Aniston to star in Olivia Wilde's comedy 'Naughty'

Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Tinavi Medical Tech's Trading To Resume

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Explainer-What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving South Korean markets?

Explainer-What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving South Korean markets?

Venus Williams beaten in straight sets in Washington opener

METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed rate decision, aluminium rises on Gulf fighting

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with aiding terrorism, he gives Moscow the finger

Aston Martin keeps forecast, bets on Valhalla after wider-than-expected loss

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'
Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'
Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'
Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

QUICK LINKS