'Ted Lasso' Season 4 new trailer out, to stream on August 5

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): The makers have unveiled a new trailer for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 ahead of its August 5 release date.

According to Variety, the new season picks up as Jason Sudeikis’ titular Ted is facing a new challenge: coaching a second-division women’s soccer team.

Alongside Sudeikis, Season 4 sees the return of Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, reported Variety.

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News of the show’s Season 4 renewal was first announced in March 2025 following speculation that Season 3 would be the end of the series. Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and is a writer on “Ted Lasso,” had previously told The Sunday Times that the show was “planned as three” and had been written as such, as per Variety.

According to the outlet, over the course of the three seasons, the show has racked up 13 Emmys and 61 nominations, including wins for Goldstein (for supporting actor in a comedy series in 2021 and 2022), Sudeikis (lead actor in 2021 and 2022), Hannah Waddingham (supporting actress in 2021) and Sam Richardson (guest actor in 2023).

The first season of the show previously held the record for most nominations for a Season 1 comedy series (20 nominations), a number overtaken by “The Studio” in July with 23 nominations. (ANI)

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