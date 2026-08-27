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Home > Hollywood > Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race

Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/raaton-mein-aana-kunal-kemmu-starrer-vibe-drops-first-song-promises-fun-romance20260827151226"> <p class="title">'Raaton Mein Aana': Kunal Kemmu starrer 'VIBE' drops first song; promises fun, romance</p> <a>

'Raaton Mein Aana': Kunal Kemmu starrer 'VIBE' drops first song; promises fun, romance

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 17:07:12 IST

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Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): Chile has selected filmmaker Manuela Martelli’s mystery drama ‘The Meltdown’ (‘El deshielo’) as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2027 Academy Awards, according to Variety.

The film, which marks Martelli’s follow-up to her acclaimed drama ‘Chile, 1976’, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section this year. Set in a post-Pinochet era at an Andes ski resort, the film follows a young girl caught in a series of unsettling events.

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Speaking about the selection, Chilean Academy president Gabriel Diaz highlighted the growing presence of women filmmakers in the country’s film industry.

“These have been days of watching excellent national premieres. For the first time in history, half of the submitted films were directed by women, which speaks to an industry that is modernising and evolving healthily,” Diaz said, as per the outlet.

She added, “All received state support, and the vast majority are international co-productions, which has boosted the multiplier effect of the audiovisual industry in various sectors of the national economy.

‘The Meltdown’ stars Maya O’Rourke in her film debut as a nine-year-old girl at her family’s ski resort who witnesses disturbing incidents that challenge her loyalties. The film also features Paulina Urrutia, Mauricio Pesutic, Paula Zuniga, Marcela Salinas and Lautaro Cantillana.

Written and directed by Martelli, the film has cinematography by Benjamin Echazarreta. The Chilean-American-Mexican-Spanish co-production includes Ronda Cine, US-based Cinema Inutile, Wood Producciones, Elastica Films, Piano and Fundacion Rio. Les Films du Losange is handling international sales, according to Variety.

Producer Alejandra Garcia of Ronda Cine described the production journey as challenging, saying, “There was a lot of effort behind this production: Snow that wouldn’t arrive, an 8-year-old girl, dogs, an international cast, a large budget to finance and many other challenges. Getting the film made was not easy. We never gave up, and with that same commitment and drive, we will face the challenges ahead in the campaign to come.”

Martelli also reflected on the making of the film, calling it “quite an adventure, a ‘little Fitzcarraldo of the Andes’.”

The selection comes after streaming platform Mubi acquired Latin American rights to the film. Meanwhile, Diaz urged Chile’s Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage to strengthen support for the country’s audiovisual sector following cuts to the Audiovisual Investment Support Fund, according to Variety.

“Strengthen the Audiovisual Fund, without censorship or prejudice,” Diaz said.

US distributor Kino Lorber is planning a theatrical release for the film.

Chile’s entry will now compete among international submissions to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which will shortlist 15 films before announcing the final nominees. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 5:07 PM IST
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Tags: academy-awardsbest-international-featurecannes film festivalchileel-deshielomanuela-martellipaulina-urrutiapost-pinochet-erathe-meltdownun-certain-regard

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Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race

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Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race

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Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race
Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race
Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race
Chile selects Manuela Martelli's 'The Meltdown' as official entry for 2027 Oscars International Feature race

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