Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth sequel gets title 'The Further Mis-Adventures'

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): Brad Pitt is set to return as Cliff Booth, his character from Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

According to Deadline, Netflix has now revealed the title of the upcoming film, ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’.

The film will be directed by David Fincher and written by Tarantino. It will see Pitt reprise his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth, with the story set in 1977, years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

The film is set to get a theatrical release in IMAX on November 25 for two weeks before arriving on Netflix on December 23.

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Along with Pitt, the film stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was released in 2019 and followed the lives of actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double and close friend Cliff Booth. The film also starred Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino and several others.

Cliff Booth is a former World War II special operations veteran who works as a stunt double and also serves as Rick Dalton’s driver and personal assistant. The character lives in a trailer with his pit bull and struggles to find regular work.

Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Cliff Booth. The film also won an Oscar for Best Production Design, awarded to Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh.

The new film will bring the character back to the screen, this time in a different Hollywood set in 1977. (ANI)

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