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Home > Hollywood > Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"

Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/arjun-kapoor-remembers-late-mom-tears-up-at-anshulas-wedding20260827100117"> <p class="title">Arjun Kapoor remembers late mom, tears up at Anshula's wedding</p> <a>

Arjun Kapoor remembers late mom, tears up at Anshula's wedding

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 13:13:14 IST

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Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"

Washington DC [US], August 27 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Kehlani has cancelled two upcoming stops on her Kehlani World Tour after being hospitalized with severe pain and difficulty swallowing, E! News reported.

Kehlani announced the cancellations in a statement posted on Instagram on August 26, saying she had been feeling completely normal during two days off before her condition suddenly worsened.

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“After two off days feeling completely normal,” Kehlani wrote, “ive been up all night unable to swallow and in so much pain.”

“I just left the hospital and am not cleared to sing for the next two shows,” she continued. “i’m so sorry Camden and DC.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

The cancellations affect her upcoming shows in Camden, New Jersey, and Washington, DC. Kehlani said her team was working on a solution for the affected dates, as per the outlet.

“Breaks my heart to have to ever do this,” she wrote. “I do everything I ‘am supposed to ensure my health stays up to par and it still isn’t guaranteed, according to E! News reported.

Kehlani, 31, said she plans to resume the tour in Richmond, Virginia, on August 29, writing, “we will pick back up in Virginia.”

Alongside her statement, the singer shared photographs taken inside an examination room.

The 41-stop Kehlani World Tour began on August 6. The singer has previously spoken about maintaining a strict wellness routine while balancing her music career.

In an interview with Billboard, Kehlani explained the importance of maintaining a routine amid her demanding schedule.

“You get in this cycle where you wake up at 6 p.m. because you were at the studio until 7 a.m.,” she told Billboard. “You’ve missed a whole day of sunshine. There’s no meal. You go back to the studio at 8 p.m. You grind or die. I have to have a routine supporting my wellness so I can freaking survive.”

She said her routine includes exercise, taking undisclosed medications and spending time in nature.

Kehlani also revealed that she is “healing” from a recent sinus procedure, saying she underwent surgery after experiencing breathing difficulties for years.

“I just had a sinus surgery from hell because I haven’t been able to breathe for seven years. Turns out my nasal canals were blocked,” she explained. “But this will be my first tour using my breath to my full capacity.”

Kehlani had publicly shared her bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder diagnoses in April 2025.

For now, the singer has said she intends to return to the stage in Virginia on August 29, while her team works on a solution for the cancelled Camden and DC shows, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"

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Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"

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Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"
Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"
Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"
Kehlani cancels two tour shows after hospitalisation, says she was "unable to swallow"

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