Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/blake-lively-seeks-8-million-in-attorney-fees-from-justin-baldoni-wayfarer-studios20260701112436"> <p class="title">Blake Lively seeks $8 million in attorney fees from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios </p> <a>

Blake Lively seeks $8 million in attorney fees from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios

Written By:
Last updated: July 1, 2026 21:47:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

Los Angeles [US], July 1 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown has been found liable by a Los Angeles jury for USD 13 million in the gruesome case of a dog that attacked his housekeeper, mauling and disfiguring her at his residence in 2020, Variety reported.

On Tuesday, the verdict went strongly in favour of Brown’s housekeeper Maria Avila, who was viciously attacked by the singer’s 200-pound Caucasian shepherd Hades. She was emptying trash outside Brown’s Tarzana, California, house when the attack took place.

You Might Be Interested In

As shared by Avila’s attorney, Michael C Murphy Jr., to Variety, Chris Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, are on the hook to pay USD 12.9 million to the housekeeper for negligence.

Also, Maria Avila’s sister, Patricia Avila, who was also on the job when the mauling took place, was awarded USD 885,000 for emotional distress. Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, was separately awarded USD 50,000.

“After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client, Patricia. We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day. It was an honour to represent her,” Murphy told Billboard.

Pertaining to the case, Chris Brown had claimed that the dog was kept for security reasons and was not his personal pet. Following the attack, the singer left the scene and drove around for hours, leaving behind the situation for his employees to handle.

During the trial, Brown testified in court that he had warned Avila and her sister about the dogs, even asking them to go outside only in the presence of security. However, the housekeepers denied having such a conversation with him.

He also said that he was about to go to shower when he heard the dog growling. He rushed down to find the housekeeper lying in a pool of blood.

“The blood kind of freaked me out. I was in shock,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maria Avila, during the trial, offered a detailed account of the traumatic incident, which left her with severe scarring on her face and left arm. She had limited mobility after surgeons grafted skin from her abdomen to repair her arm and has not been able to return to work ever since due to a lack of arm strength. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 9:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity-lawsuitchris-brownDog attackdog-maulinglos-angeles-jurynegligence-lawsuitpersonal-injury

RELATED News

Blake Lively seeks $8 million in attorney fees from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios

James Van Der Beek's 'Elle' co-star June Diane Raphael remembers late actor's love for family

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to voice rocket scientists in alien-themed animated film 'Not Alone'

Salman Rushdie to receive Liberatum Cultural Honour at London ceremony on July 8

"We were entangled": Cara Delevingne opens up on relationship with Amber Heard during Johnny Depp divorce

LATEST NEWS

Lenskart Joins Labubu Makers POP MART to Launch Eyewear Collection In India With Janhvi Kapoor

Cape Verde prepare to make history against Argentina

Russia warns Apple of $52 million fine over alleged bias against local apps

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

"Username feature on WhatsApp may increase online fraud, phishing": Centre

Mbappe's record spree, the 'inevitable' Haaland and Mexico's historic run: FIFA World Cup 2026 snapshot

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case
Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case
Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case
Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

QUICK LINKS