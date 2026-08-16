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Home > Hollywood > 'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision

'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/x-men-unveils-fresh-cast-with-sadie-sink-kit-connor-christopher-abbott-samara-weaving-inde-navarrette-maya-boyd20260815201236"> <p class="title">'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd</p> <a>

'X-Men' unveils fresh cast with Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, Maya Boyd

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Last updated: August 16, 2026 10:50:16 IST

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'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision

Los Angeles [US], August 16 (ANI): Marvel fans have a new reason to look forward to the return of Vision, with Marvel Studios unveiling the first trailer of its upcoming series ‘VisionQuest’.

The series is set to premiere on October 14.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige introduced stars Paul Bettany and James Spader at the event. Bettany returns as Vision, while Spader will reprise his role as Ultron, the villain from 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

Bettany, who has played Vision across several Marvel projects, spoke about his journey with the character before the trailer was shown.

“It’s been an enormous joy playing Vision as he’s evolved through the years, helped turned the tide in some enormous battles… rather inconveniently died a number of times … Although I’m told in the Marvel universe no one is really dead, unless Kevin says they are,” Bettany said, as per the publication.

The first trailer was then unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of the new series and its story.

 
 
 
 
 
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‘VisionQuest’ is being led by Terry Matalas, who is known for his work on ‘Star Trek: Picard’.

The series follows the events of ‘WandaVision’, which premiered in 2021 and focused on Wanda Maximoff’s grief following Vision’s death in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. The story later continued with ‘Agatha All Along’, which was released in 2024 and followed Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha.

Bettany has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008, when he first voiced Tony Stark’s AI assistant JARVIS in ‘Iron Man’. He later appeared as Vision in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and went on to reprise the role in other Marvel films and series. He has also voiced the character in the animated series ‘What If…?’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 10:50 AM IST
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'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision

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'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision

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'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision
'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision
'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision
'VisionQuest': Marvel drops first trailer, Paul Bettany returns as Vision

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