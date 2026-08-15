'Coco 2' set for 2029 release; Benjamin Bratt to reprise Ernesto de la Cruz

Los Angeles [US], August 15 (ANI): Disney is all set to bring back the adventure of Miguel from the ‘Land of the Dead’.

Announcing a sequel to its much-loved film ‘Coco’, Disney at D23 revealed brand-new concept art from the film, showing a teenage Miguel alongside his beloved pet dog, Dante.

The Pixar sequel has been scheduled to hit theatres in November 2029, with Benjamin Bratt confirmed to reprise the role of Ernesto de la Cruz, as per Variety.

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“We are officially returning to the Land of the Dead in 2029 with Coco 2! Check out Miguel in the new concept art revealed at #D23,” Pixar wrote on Instagram.

Taking to the stage at the Disney Fan Event, Bratt touched upon the upcoming sequel’s storyline and added, “To some, Miguel is a little menace who ruined a career and destroyed a legacy. Ernesto de la Cruz is back for revenge, sending Miguel on an adventure back to the land of the dead. Proving fate has a sense of humour, Miguel must team up with a handsome superstar: me,” as quoted by Variety.

Original ‘Coco’ director Lee Unkrich will return to direct alongside Adrian Molina, while Pixar veteran Mark Nielsen, known for ‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘Inside Out 2’, will produce the film.

Released in 2017, the first ‘Coco’ won hearts across the globe, becoming a hit among audiences and critics alike. It collected over USD 800 million at the global box office, even winning two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for ‘Remember Me’.

The film follows the story of a young boy, Miguel, who finds a calling to music against his family’s will. During the Mexican holiday of Dia de Los Muertos, Miguel embarks on an adventure to the Land of the Dead and uncovers his family’s secrets. (ANI)

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