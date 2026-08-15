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Home > Hollywood > 'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain

'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/coco-2-set-for-2029-release-benjamin-bratt-to-reprise-ernesto-de-la-cruz20260815224750"> <p class="title">'Coco 2' set for 2029 release; Benjamin Bratt to reprise Ernesto de la Cruz</p> <a>

'Coco 2' set for 2029 release; Benjamin Bratt to reprise Ernesto de la Cruz

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Last updated: August 15, 2026 23:16:18 IST

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'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain

Los Angeles [US], August 15 (ANI): The first details about the third instalment from Disney’s beloved ‘Frozen’ have been dropped.

At the D23 fan event, Disney offered a first look at ‘Frozen 3’, bringing back the magical adventures of Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) on “their biggest journey yet.”

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While the plot details for the upcoming sequel have been kept under wraps, it is suggested that Anna and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) will get married and “this royal wedding has been a long time coming”, while the adorable Olaf (Josh Gad) will find a love interest named Samantha, as per Variety.

In a major highlight, the showcase also introduced fans to a new villain, coming down from a snowy peak and saying, “The sisters of Arendelle, we finally meet.”

At the Disney event, lead stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell arrived hand-in-hand before launching into a rendition of the song ‘Frozen Heart’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcDM_XHBYaP/

Back in August 2024, Disney revealed the concept art for ‘Frozen 3’ by Britney Lee, showing Elsa on a white horse and Anna on a brown stag.

The first ‘Frozen’ premiered in 2013, co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who also wrote the film. It was inspired by ‘The Snow Queen’ by Hans Christian Andersen.

The film earned USD 1.3 billion worldwide, even winning two Oscars, including Best Animated Feature. In 2019, Buck and Lee returned for the sequel, which brought an additional USD 1.45 billion.

‘Frozen 3’ was originally scheduled to release in 2026 but was pushed back.

Explaining the same, Gad, in 2025, said, “There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027, and that is because no one wants to rush this. Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013.”

‘Frozen 3’ is set to hit theatres on November 24, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 11:16 PM IST
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Tags: anna-elsad23-eventdisney-sequelfrozen-3kristoff-weddingnew-villainolaf-romance

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'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain
'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain
'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain
'Frozen 3' first look unveiled: Anna, Elsa return for "biggest journey yet" against a new villain

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