Creative Arts Emmys: Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny bag first wins

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw Bad Bunny’s ‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show’ and ‘The Traitors’ lead the winners, with seven and six awards respectively.

The ceremony also saw wins for Jimmy Kimmel, Mariska Hargitay, Sabrina Carpenter and Octavia Spencer across different categories.

Comedian Wanda Sykes opened the evening by speaking about the large number of people who work behind the scenes to bring television shows to audiences. According to Variety, Sykes said at the event, “Television isn’t made by a handful of people. It’s made by thousands of talented people solving impossible problems together to create something great.”

The first Emmy of the night went to Jimmy Kimmel for outstanding game show host for ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’. Kimmel, who also won the award last year, joked about being placed at the start of the ceremony. “Mostly I really want to thank whoever decided to put our category first because we won last year, and it was nothing but seat fillers. So, thank you very much, and thanks to the seat fillers for sticking it out,” he said, as per Variety.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was among the biggest winners of the night. The show won seven awards, including outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding music direction and outstanding variety special (live). Bad Bunny also picked up an Emmy as part of the show’s wins.

Music director Miguel Gandelman spoke about the work that went into the performance and the difficulty of recording the band while Bad Bunny was on tour.

Mariska Hargitay won two Emmys for her documentary ‘My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay’, taking home awards for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special and outstanding directing.

According to Variety, Hargitay, during her speech, remembered feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who died earlier this week. She quoted Steinem while speaking about the importance of sharing personal stories, saying, “My hero and friend Gloria Steinem recently said, ‘Please tell your own story. The most important thing that we can do for each other is to know each other through stories.’”

Hargitay then spoke about her own experience making the documentary about her mother. “I got to know my mother through telling the story, and it is a gift that is indescribable,” she said.

Sabrina Carpenter also added an Emmy to her growing list of awards. She won outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for ‘The Muppet Show’, on which she served as an executive producer and performer. Seth Rogen also won his fifth Emmy for his work as an executive producer on the project.

Composer Tyler Strickland won for outstanding music composition for a documentary/nonfiction or reality program for ‘John Candy: I Like Me’. He spoke about using a string orchestra for the score and choosing the French horn for John Candy’s theme.

‘The Traitors’ had a strong night in the reality category, with host Alan Cumming winning his fifth Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program. Cumming was shooting the latest season of the show, so the award was accepted on his behalf.

Octavia Spencer won outstanding narration for the docuseries ‘Lost Women of Alaska’, which looks at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis. Speaking about the win, Spencer, as per Variety, said, “I hope that it means that we will get to continue to bring shows like this to life for victims who are affected across all socio economic levels.”

Netflix’s ‘Love on a Spectrum’ also won three awards. Casting director Sean Bowman, who won for outstanding casting for a reality program, spoke about the experience of working on the series and thanked the cast and casting team. (ANI)

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