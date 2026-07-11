Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/her-unparalleled-voice-will-remain-immortal-dk-shivakumar-ys-jagan-mohan-reddy-ktr-others-morn-demise-of-veteran-singer-s-janaki20260711224906"> <p class="title">"Her unparalleled voice will remain immortal...": DK Shivakumar, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, KTR, others morn demise of veteran singer S Janaki</p> <a>

"Her unparalleled voice will remain immortal...": DK Shivakumar, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, KTR, others morn demise of veteran singer S Janaki

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 23:00:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

Washington DC [US], July 11 (ANI): The release of Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning-starrer The Nightingale has been postponed by a month, with the World War II drama now set to hit theatres on March 19, 2027, where it will open against ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’, according to Variety.

The film was previously scheduled for release on February 12. The new date places the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel during the spring break period leading up to Easter.

You Might Be Interested In

Directed by Michael Morris (To Leslie) from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, The Nightingale marks the first time sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning will star together in leading roles in a feature film, according to Variety.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the sisters play siblings during World War II “who dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France.”

The release date change comes in the same week both Fanning sisters received Emmy nominations.

Dakota Fanning earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for All Her Fault, while Elle Fanning received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, according to Variety.

The ensemble cast of The Nightingale also includes Douglas Hodge, Mark Rylance, Shira Haas, Gwilym Lee, Albrecht Schuch, Vinette Robinson and Edmund Donovan.

The film is produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahane Ward, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Nightingale continues to enjoy strong popularity. Eleven years after its publication, the book has sold one million copies so far in 2026, according to Variety.

The adaptation was originally set to be directed by Melanie Laurent but was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic before being revived with Michael Morris taking over as director. Filming was carried out in Budapest.

The Nightingale is now scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, where it will face competition from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 11:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bestseller-adaptationdakota-fanningelle-fanningkristin-hannahmarch-19michael-morrismovie-releasethe-nightingaleworld-war-ii

RELATED News

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon enjoy Chai, bun maska in Mumbai

Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

Maya Hawke says original 'Hunger Games' film inspired her to become an actor

Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

Anthony Hopkins to release debut classical album 'Life Is a Dream' in Aug

LATEST NEWS

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March
Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March
Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March
Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

QUICK LINKS