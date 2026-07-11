Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

Washington DC [US], July 11 (ANI): The release of Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning-starrer The Nightingale has been postponed by a month, with the World War II drama now set to hit theatres on March 19, 2027, where it will open against ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’, according to Variety.

The film was previously scheduled for release on February 12. The new date places the adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel during the spring break period leading up to Easter.

Directed by Michael Morris (To Leslie) from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, The Nightingale marks the first time sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning will star together in leading roles in a feature film, according to Variety.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the sisters play siblings during World War II “who dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France.”

The release date change comes in the same week both Fanning sisters received Emmy nominations.

Dakota Fanning earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for All Her Fault, while Elle Fanning received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, according to Variety.

The ensemble cast of The Nightingale also includes Douglas Hodge, Mark Rylance, Shira Haas, Gwilym Lee, Albrecht Schuch, Vinette Robinson and Edmund Donovan.

The film is produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahane Ward, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Nightingale continues to enjoy strong popularity. Eleven years after its publication, the book has sold one million copies so far in 2026, according to Variety.

The adaptation was originally set to be directed by Melanie Laurent but was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic before being revived with Michael Morris taking over as director. Filming was carried out in Budapest.

The Nightingale is now scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, where it will face competition from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, according to Variety. (ANI)

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