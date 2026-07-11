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Home > World > Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid

Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/pacific/connecting-india-new-zealand-through-culture-indian-diaspora-lauds-pms-auckland-address20260711213605"> <p class="title">Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address</p> <a>

Connecting India, New Zealand through culture: Indian diaspora lauds PM's Auckland address

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 23:51:11 IST

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Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday said Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern over the tragic speedboat capsize that had killed 15 Indian tourists near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island and hoped that his appeal would be taken with the utmost seriousness by the Central Government.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said Rahul Gandhi had already urged the government to make every possible effort to provide relief to those affected by the tragedy that took place earlier today.

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“He (Rahul Gandhi) has already communicated and conveyed his deep concern about the unfortunate incident that has happened. He has also requested the government to do everything possible to provide relief as quickly as possible. We all obviously support what Mr Gandhi has already said, and we hope that his words and message will be taken with the utmost seriousness by the government,” Khurshid said.

Gandhi expressed grief over the boat capsize in a post on X, extending condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and expressing concern for those still missing.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic boat capsizing near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, carrying Indian tourists. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are also with those who are still missing, and with their families enduring an agonising wait,” Gandhi posted on X.

He also urged the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that every possible effort is made in the ongoing rescue operations and that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families.

“I urge the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that every possible effort is made in the ongoing rescue operations and that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families,” Gandhi added.

Earlier on Saturday, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 11:51 PM IST
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Tags: boat-capsizecentral-governmentCongress leaderIndian touristsphu-quoc-islandrahul gandhirelief-effortssalman-khurshidtragedy-responsevietnam-tragedy

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Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid

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Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid
Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid
Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid
Rahul Gandhi conveyed deep concern over Vietnam boat capsize, hopes govt takes his message with seriousness: Salman Khurshid

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