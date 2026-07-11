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Home > Hollywood > Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/hanuman-ansh-is-a-story-of-a-concept-inspired-by-shri-neeb-karori-babas-life-vishal-chaturvedi20260711210035"> <p class="title">"'Hanuman Ansh' is a story of a concept inspired by Shri Neeb Karori Baba's life": Vishal Chaturvedi</p> <a>

"'Hanuman Ansh' is a story of a concept inspired by Shri Neeb Karori Baba's life": Vishal Chaturvedi

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 22:12:11 IST

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Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

Los Angeles [US], July 11 (ANI): Singer-actor Ariana Grande has exited the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story after production dates for the FX series conflicted with her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour, according to E! News.

Grande was announced as part of the Season 13 cast in October alongside franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

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Speaking to Variety in November after her casting was announced, Grande had teased her role while keeping details under wraps.

“I know a little tiny bit about the role but what I know I can’t say,” she said.

“I’ll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I’ll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone involved,” she added.

Although Grande will no longer make her American Horror Story debut this season, she has previously collaborated with creator Ryan Murphy on the 2015 horror-comedy series Scream Queens, where she appeared alongside Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Keke Palmer, according to E! News.

Recalling her enthusiasm about working with Murphy, Grande told Teen Vogue in 2015, “When I got the chance to meet with him, I was like, ‘Whatever you want me to do, I’m down.'”

“I was like, ‘I’ll play any role, I’ll be the first one to die, the villain, I’ll be anything you want.’ I was so excited when this opportunity came about,” she added.

Murphy had also praised Grande following their collaboration on Scream Queens.

“She was lovely, she was great. All of the girls loved her,” Murphy said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017.

“And all of the girls are actually still close to her,” he added.

Grande’s exit comes after the production schedule for American Horror Story Season 13 was shifted, creating a conflict with her Eternal Sunshine tour, which began last month, E! News reported. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 10:12 PM IST
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Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

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Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

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Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict
Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict
Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict
Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

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