Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Mike Myers has taken fans on a nostalgic trip by celebrating the 24th anniversary of ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’, prompting renewed calls for a fourth film in the popular spy-comedy franchise.

The comedy icon marked the milestone on social media by sharing a vintage promotional poster from the 2002 blockbuster on his official Instagram account.

The post quickly drew attention from longtime fans, who filled the comments section with memorable quotes from the franchise while urging the actor to bring back the shagadelic secret agent for another adventure.

Reflecting on the occasion, Myers wrote, “Yesterday July 26 was the 24th Anniversary of the release of Austin Powers ‘Goldmember’. Hard to believe it’s been 24 years! #happyanniversarymrpowers”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Myers (@mikemyers)

The throwback image featured the film’s star-studded cast, including Myers in his multiple roles as Austin Powers, Dr Evil, Fat Bastard and the film’s villain, Goldmember.

Also featured was Beyonce, who played Foxxy Cleopatra in what was her feature film debut.

Released in 2002, ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ became the third installment in the successful comedy franchise, building on the popularity of the earlier films and cementing many of its catchphrases and characters in pop culture.

The anniversary post soon became a gathering place for devoted fans eager to revisit their favourite moments from the series. Thousands of likes and comments poured in within hours, with users quoting classic lines, sharing Dutch-themed jokes and referencing the film’s memorable “smoke and a pancake” exchange.

However, the strongest response centered on one request: a new sequel.

Many followers posted messages such as “We need AUSTIN POWERS 4!!!”, while others jokingly asked how long they should cryogenically freeze themselves before the next installment finally arrives.

Several fans also shared personal memories of watching the trilogy in cinemas during their childhood, saying the films’ slapstick humour and instantly recognisable catchphrases continue to entertain audiences more than two decades after their release.

Although Myers has occasionally hinted over the years that he would be open to revisiting the world of the International Man of Mystery, there has been no official announcement regarding a fourth Austin Powers film. (ANI)

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