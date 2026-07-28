Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/pete-davidson-jon-stewart-set-for-all-star-charity-benefit-show-ahead-of-911-25th-anniversary20260727234547"> <p class="title">Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart set for all-star charity benefit show ahead of 9/11 25th anniversary </p> <a>

Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart set for all-star charity benefit show ahead of 9/11 25th anniversary

Written By:
Last updated: July 28, 2026 02:29:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Mike Myers has taken fans on a nostalgic trip by celebrating the 24th anniversary of ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’, prompting renewed calls for a fourth film in the popular spy-comedy franchise.

The comedy icon marked the milestone on social media by sharing a vintage promotional poster from the 2002 blockbuster on his official Instagram account.

You Might Be Interested In

The post quickly drew attention from longtime fans, who filled the comments section with memorable quotes from the franchise while urging the actor to bring back the shagadelic secret agent for another adventure.

Reflecting on the occasion, Myers wrote, “Yesterday July 26 was the 24th Anniversary of the release of Austin Powers ‘Goldmember’. Hard to believe it’s been 24 years! #happyanniversarymrpowers”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mike Myers (@mikemyers)

The throwback image featured the film’s star-studded cast, including Myers in his multiple roles as Austin Powers, Dr Evil, Fat Bastard and the film’s villain, Goldmember.

Also featured was Beyonce, who played Foxxy Cleopatra in what was her feature film debut.

Released in 2002, ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ became the third installment in the successful comedy franchise, building on the popularity of the earlier films and cementing many of its catchphrases and characters in pop culture.

The anniversary post soon became a gathering place for devoted fans eager to revisit their favourite moments from the series. Thousands of likes and comments poured in within hours, with users quoting classic lines, sharing Dutch-themed jokes and referencing the film’s memorable “smoke and a pancake” exchange.

However, the strongest response centered on one request: a new sequel.

Many followers posted messages such as “We need AUSTIN POWERS 4!!!”, while others jokingly asked how long they should cryogenically freeze themselves before the next installment finally arrives.

Several fans also shared personal memories of watching the trilogy in cinemas during their childhood, saying the films’ slapstick humour and instantly recognisable catchphrases continue to entertain audiences more than two decades after their release.

Although Myers has occasionally hinted over the years that he would be open to revisiting the world of the International Man of Mystery, there has been no official announcement regarding a fourth Austin Powers film. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 28, 2026 2:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: austin-powersfilm-franchisegoldmember-anniversarymike-myersspy-comedy

RELATED News

Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer out: Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial to hit theatres on January 15

Jennifer Aniston to star in Olivia Wilde's comedy 'Naughty'

Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Tinavi Medical Tech's Trading To Resume

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Explainer-What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving South Korean markets?

Explainer-What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving South Korean markets?

Venus Williams beaten in straight sets in Washington opener

METALS-Copper slips ahead of Fed rate decision, aluminium rises on Gulf fighting

French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with aiding terrorism, he gives Moscow the finger

Aston Martin keeps forecast, bets on Valhalla after wider-than-expected loss

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post
Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post
Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post
Mike Myers marks 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' anniversary with nostalgic post

QUICK LINKS