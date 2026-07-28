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Home > Hollywood > Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese

Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/chris-martin-surprises-fans-with-handwritten-notes-at-historic-fifa-world-cup-2026-final-halftime-show20260720132920"> <p class="title">Chris Martin surprises fans with handwritten notes at historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show</p> <a>

Chris Martin surprises fans with handwritten notes at historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show

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Last updated: July 28, 2026 03:03:13 IST

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Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese

Washington DC [US], July 27 (ANI): Martin Scorsese has stepped in for a new branded miniseries titled ‘Family Blend’, which is directed by his daughter Francesca Scorsese.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a few other famous faces help fill out the five-episode project, including Jason Biggs and Adrien Brody. There’s a lot of blending going on, too, in the locations and content as Francesca filmed the branded series in places that have helped shape her father’s life and creative efforts, like the Little Italy neighbourhood in New York and his own virtual production centre in Brooklyn.

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The first episode dropped earlier this week, with new instalments rolling out once a month through November on the brand’s and talent’s global social channels. It was filmed at Martin Scorsese NYU Virtual Production Centre in Brooklyn, New York, a site launched in fall 2024 by NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Elizabeth Street,’ which drops in August, features a nostalgic walk down the street where Martin grew up with his parents amid the ‘relentless chaos of New York constantly interrupting their talk.’

‘Back to Tisch,’ releasing in September, finds the father and daughter returning to their alma mater, NYU, in the 1960s. The October release of “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” finds Francesca offering a tour inside Di Palo’s Fine Foods in Little Italy while waiting on her father.

Lastly, in November comes ‘But Last … Coffee,’ a finale set in an iconic New York cafe where Francesca challenges her father to break his strict black coffee routine and try new blends and modern preparations.

Francesca previously directed the shorts Crimson Ties and Fish Out of Water and an episode of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 28, 2026 3:03 AM IST
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Tags: branded-miniseriesfrancesca-scorsesemartin-scorsese

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Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese

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Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese
Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese
Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese
Martin Scorsese takes role in miniseries 'Family Blend' directed by daughter Francesca Scorsese

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