"I sit on the couch and a cheque arrives…": John Carpenter says he still gets paid for every 'Halloween' sequel

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Nearly five decades after ‘Halloween’ redefined the horror genre, filmmaker John Carpenter has revealed that he continues to receive royalty payments every time a new film in the franchise is made, even though he stepped away from directing its sequels years ago.

As per People magazine, in an interview, the 78-year-old director reflected on the enduring legacy of the 1978 classic, which he directed and co-wrote with Debra Hill.

The original film introduced audiences to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, laying the foundation for one of horror cinema’s most influential franchises.

Released in October 1978, ‘Halloween’ became a major commercial success, earning more than $70 million worldwide against a reported budget of USD 325,000. The film later expanded into a long-running franchise with multiple sequels, reboots and alternate timelines.

Carpenter said he never believed the original story needed a continuation.

“I didn’t think there was any story left,” Carpenter said, adding, “But they- meaning Universal Pictures and the producers — were gonna do it whether I wanted to or not. So what are you gonna do?” as quoted by People magazine.

Although he wrote ‘Halloween 2’, Carpenter chose not to direct it. The franchise continued under different creative teams as Universal Pictures and the producers developed additional films over the years.

Despite stepping away from the series, Carpenter said the studio agreements ensure he continues to receive royalty payments because he created the original material and characters.

“[Universal] took it out of my hands, but they had to pay me every time they made a movie,” he revealed, adding, “I sit on the couch, and a check arrives in my hand. What’s wrong with that? I have to admit, with all the rebellion in the world, I am a happy capitalist.”

Carpenter also spoke about his decision to move away from filmmaking, describing it as a necessary break after years in the industry.

“I was exhausted, and then I took this extended vacation and I got happier the more I was away from the thing I love. I thought: what’s going on here?” he recalled, adding, “I was addicted to moviemaking and I needed rehab. So I had to get away from it,” as quoted by People magazine.

Since leaving filmmaking, Carpenter has focused on music, touring with performances of his film scores and creating new material with his son, Cody Carpenter, and his godson, Daniel Davies.

Looking back on his career, the filmmaker said he remains grateful for the actors and collaborators he worked with over the years.

“I’ve had great experiences with actors. I loved working with Sam Neill, Jeff Bridges, Kurt, and my leading ladies have been great,” Carpenter said, adding, “I love them all. I’ve had a fantastic time. Now I’m playing music. I mean, it doesn’t get better than this. It really doesn’t.” (ANI)

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