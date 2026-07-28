Morgan Spector to play lead role in series adaptation of Dan Brown's novel 'The Secret of Secrets'

Washington DC [US], July 27 (ANI): Morgan Spector is set to play a lead role in Netflix’s series adaptation of ‘The Secret of Secrets’ mystery thriller novel by Dan Brown, which comes from the bestselling author and Carlton Cuse, reported Deadline.

Spector will play Robert Langdon, taking over the role played on the big screen by Tom Hanks.

Langdon is a Harvard professor and world-renowned symbologist whose eidetic memory and puzzle-solving abilities help him unravel mysteries at the intersection of science and spirituality.

Rebecca Hall is expected to play the female lead in the series. According to the outlet, the as-yet untitled series adaptation is said to blend futuristic science with mystical lore. In ‘The Secret of Secrets’ novel, Robert Langdon (Spector) races against ancient forces and time to rescue his girlfriend, missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.

Cuse and Brown are co-creators and executive producers of the series adaptation, with Cuse serving as writer and showrunner. Emma Forman of Cuse’s Genre-Arts also executive produces the project with Zoe Robyn, which landed at Netflix in May 2025 with a straight-to-series order.

The Secret of Secrets was published by Doubleday on September 9, 2025. (ANI)

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