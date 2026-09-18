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Home > Hollywood > Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/8216dupahiya8217-season-2-release-date-out-gajraj-rao-renuka-shahane-series-to-premiere-on-oct-120260918145720"> <p class="title">‘Dupahiya’ season 2 release date out: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane series to premiere on Oct 1</p> <a>

‘Dupahiya’ season 2 release date out: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane series to premiere on Oct 1

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Last updated: September 18, 2026 19:10:14 IST

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Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Dakota Johnson and MGK have been quietly spending time together for months, with a source close to the musician describing the relationship as a “very new start” and saying the pair are currently “smitten with each other”.

Johnson and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now,” a source close to the musician exclusively told People magazine.

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The report said the pair had met before but “hit it off at” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in July.

It added Johnson and MGK initially “started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together.”

“It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now,” the source were quoted as saying in the report. 

The insider as cited in the report added that MGK is “very into” Johnson and has been telling friends that the Madame Web star is “amazing.”

The pair have not defined their relationship. “They haven’t put a label on their relationship yet; they are just seeing where spending time together will take them,” they said.

A second source described their connection as “super casual” and said the stars have “been hanging out for a bit.”

The news comes after Johnson and MGK were photographed together in New York City on Saturday, September 12.

The Splitsville actress and “Bad Things” musician were spotted arriving at Swift’s apartment together before returning to a hotel.

Johnson was most recently romantically linked to musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.

A source confirmed in August that the pair had ended their relationship “a while ago.” Johnson and Pillsbury were first linked after having dinner together in late 2025.

Johnson previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in an on-and-off relationship from October 2017 until June 2025. The pair were also reportedly engaged for “years.”

MGK was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with actress Megan Fox.

The former couple are now co-parents to their 17-month-old daughter, Saga Blade.

A source told People magazine in January that the pair “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done,” adding that their relationship was focused on “co-parenting.”

MGK recently wrapped The Lost Americana Tour, an international tour tied to his seventh studio album, and has been teasing a forthcoming album.

Johnson is set to appear in Verity, the Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett.

She is also currently in production on Three Incestuous Sisters. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:10 PM IST
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Tags: celebrity romancecolson-bakerdakota johnsonMGKnew-relationship

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Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

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Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

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Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report
Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report
Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report
Dakota Johnson, MGK have been ‘hanging out’ for months: Report

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